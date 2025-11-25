Ameesha Patel Recalls Dharmendra's Hospitalisation, Says Sunny Deol Was in Shock

Ameesha Patel On Dharmendra Death (Image: Patrika)
Ameesha Patel On Sunny Deol: The entire Bollywood industry is in mourning following the demise of Dharmendra. No one can believe that the 'He-Man', Dharmendra, is no longer with us. He had been unwell for quite some time. A while ago, he experienced breathing difficulties, after which the actor was admitted to the hospital.
Amidst this, news broke that he had been shifted to a ventilator and was in the ICU. At that time, the entire Bollywood fraternity rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to see him, and Ameesha Patel also visited Dharmendra.
Ameesha Patel has posted about Dharmendra. She mentioned that she was not with the Deol family during this sad time as she was in New York, which is why she could not attend the funeral. Furthermore, the actress stated that she has not yet spoken to any member of the Deol family. Ameesha cited a very sensitive reason behind this.
In a conversation with News 18, Ameesha Patel said, "I have not spoken to any member of the Deol family yet. They are going through a very emotional phase. I don't want to disturb them. They already have many people coming and going, making calls. At such a time, they don't need anyone to console them, but rather need to cope and have some time alone."
Ameesha Patel further revealed, "When Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital and when I went to see him, the atmosphere was very tense, and even then, it was important to leave him alone. Dharam Ji's condition was very critical. Shah Rukh, Salman, or I. We all went there for just 10 minutes, to hug Sunny, because Sunny himself could not comprehend this shock, this was about the person he loved the most."
