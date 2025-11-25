Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Ameesha Patel Recalls Dharmendra's Hospitalisation, Says Sunny Deol Was in Shock

'Gadar' famed actress Ameesha Patel recalled the time when Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital. She said that Sunny Deol was in deep shock.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Ameesha Patel recalls when dharmendra hospitalized Sunny Deol condition was worse

Ameesha Patel On Dharmendra Death (Image: Patrika)

Ameesha Patel On Sunny Deol: The entire Bollywood industry is in mourning following the demise of Dharmendra. No one can believe that the 'He-Man', Dharmendra, is no longer with us. He had been unwell for quite some time. A while ago, he experienced breathing difficulties, after which the actor was admitted to the hospital.

Amidst this, news broke that he had been shifted to a ventilator and was in the ICU. At that time, the entire Bollywood fraternity rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to see him, and Ameesha Patel also visited Dharmendra.

Ameesha Patel Speaks About Dharmendra

Ameesha Patel has posted about Dharmendra. She mentioned that she was not with the Deol family during this sad time as she was in New York, which is why she could not attend the funeral. Furthermore, the actress stated that she has not yet spoken to any member of the Deol family. Ameesha cited a very sensitive reason behind this.

Ameesha Patel Has Not Spoken to the Deol Family

In a conversation with News 18, Ameesha Patel said, "I have not spoken to any member of the Deol family yet. They are going through a very emotional phase. I don't want to disturb them. They already have many people coming and going, making calls. At such a time, they don't need anyone to console them, but rather need to cope and have some time alone."

Sunny Deol Was in Shock

Ameesha Patel further revealed, "When Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital and when I went to see him, the atmosphere was very tense, and even then, it was important to leave him alone. Dharam Ji's condition was very critical. Shah Rukh, Salman, or I. We all went there for just 10 minutes, to hug Sunny, because Sunny himself could not comprehend this shock, this was about the person he loved the most."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 04:31 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ameesha Patel Recalls Dharmendra's Hospitalisation, Says Sunny Deol Was in Shock

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

When Dharmendra Opened His Heart: The Emotional Post He Wrote for Hema Malini and Children

Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence, Marriage Hits Snag After 14 Years

Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case on Husband
Bollywood

Karan Deol Carries Grandfather Dharmendra’s Ashes from Crematorium

Dharmendra Ashes
Bollywood

Deepak Lit Under Tree During Dharmendra’s Final Journey: What Does It Mean?

Dharmendra last rites amid a lamp was lit under a tree during what does it mean know
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's Heartbreaking Post for Dharmendra After His Demise

Amitabh Bachchan heartbroken dharmendra demise made a tearful post at 2.30 in midnight
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.