Ameesha Patel Recalls Dharmendra's Hospitalisation, Says Sunny Deol Was in Shock

Ameesha Patel further revealed, "When Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital and when I went to see him, the atmosphere was very tense, and even then, it was important to leave him alone. Dharam Ji's condition was very critical. Shah Rukh, Salman, or I. We all went there for just 10 minutes, to hug Sunny, because Sunny himself could not comprehend this shock, this was about the person he loved the most."