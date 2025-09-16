Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Liver-Damaging Illness, 60-Bottle Blood Transfusion

Amitabh Bachchan Liver Damage: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, at 82, is known for his meticulous attention to fitness. However, unforeseen accidents can have lifelong consequences. This was the case with Amitabh Bachchan.
It is widely known that during the 1982 filming of the movie ‘Coolie’, Bachchan suffered a serious on-set injury that nearly cost him his life and severely damaged 75% of his liver. Only 25% of his liver remains functional.
During the filming of an action sequence in ‘Coolie’, Amitabh Bachchan sustained injuries while performing a stunt, requiring immediate hospitalisation. He lost a significant amount of blood, necessitating a blood transfusion.
Fans outside the hospital queued to donate blood; approximately 200 people donated, resulting in a collection of 60 bottles of blood. However, one donor unknowingly carried Hepatitis B, leading to a serious medical oversight and Bachchan contracting the disease. This was discovered 18 years later.
In 2008, Bachchan experienced severe abdominal pain, leading to hospitalisation and tests that revealed liver cirrhosis, a consequence of Hepatitis B. This condition gradually impairs liver function. Bachchan himself disclosed this information during an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.