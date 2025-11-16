Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Big B Pens Emotional Tribute After Kamini Kaushal’s Demise

Big B is deeply saddened by the passing of Kamini Kaushal, sharing an emotional post and making a significant revelation. He stated that Kamini Kaushal had a deep connection with his family.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan emotional

Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Patrika)

The past few days have been filled with concern and sorrow for Bollywood. While veteran actors Dharmendra and Prem Chopra were hospitalised due to health issues, India's oldest actress, Kamini Kaushal, passed away at the age of 98. These reports have deeply troubled Amitabh Bachchan, and he is now in profound shock following Kamini Kaushal's demise. He has shared a blog post, remembering her with an emotional tribute that has also moved his fans.

Kamini Kaushal Was Close to Amitabh Bachchan

Mourning the death of Kamini Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan described her as a special friend of his family. He wrote, "Everyone is leaving." He added, "Kamini Kaushal ji was a great artist and an ideal human being who contributed immensely to the industry." Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Kamini Kaushal had a special connection with his family. He explained that Kamini Kaushal's family and his mother, Teji Bachchan's family, were good friends in pre-partition Punjab.

The Connection Was With Teji Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote in his blog, "Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of my mother... they were classmates and very cheerful friends with similar ideologies. The elder sister tragically passed away in an accident, and as per the tradition of that time, in such an unfortunate situation, the deceased's sister was married to her husband, meaning her brother-in-law."

Kamini Kaushal Delivered Stellar Films

It is worth noting that Kamini Kaushal entered the world of acting in the 1940s and was at her career's peak between the 1940s and 1970s. In her career, she worked with stars like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Raj Kumar, Dharmendra, and Dilip Kumar. She was last seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was released in 2022.

