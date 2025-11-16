Big B Pens Emotional Tribute After Kamini Kaushal’s Demise

The past few days have been filled with concern and sorrow for Bollywood. While veteran actors Dharmendra and Prem Chopra were hospitalised due to health issues, India's oldest actress, Kamini Kaushal, passed away at the age of 98. These reports have deeply troubled Amitabh Bachchan, and he is now in profound shock following Kamini Kaushal's demise. He has shared a blog post, remembering her with an emotional tribute that has also moved his fans.