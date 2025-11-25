Amitabh Bachchan's Heartbreaking Post for Dharmendra After His Demise

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, "He brought with him the fragrance of the soil of Punjab, the village he came from, and remained true to that nature throughout his illustrious career. An arena where changes occurred every decade. The film industry changed, but he never did. His smile, his charm, and the warmth that reached everyone who came near him. This is rarely seen in the profession. The atmosphere among us has become desolate. An emptiness that will always remain empty. Prayers."