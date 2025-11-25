Amitabh Bachchan's Heartbreaking Post for Dharmendra After His Demise

Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Patrika)
Amitabh Bachchan Post Dharmendra Death: The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, has passed away. A wave of grief has swept through the entire industry. The actor had been unwell for the past few days, and his condition suddenly worsened on Monday, leading him to bid farewell to the world at the age of 89. Many prominent personalities attended Dharmendra's funeral. Amitabh Bachchan also arrived at the crematorium with his son. However, later that night, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post in memory of Dharmendra, which deeply moved his fans.
Dharmendra's family and friends are in deep shock following the news of his demise, but perhaps no one was closer to him than Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor considered Big B his younger brother. Their iconic 'Jai-Veeru' pairing in the 1975 blockbuster film 'Sholay' created history. It was Dharmendra who helped Amitabh Bachchan get a role in this film. Now, with his passing, Amitabh Bachchan is heartbroken. He shared a post at 2:30 AM, remembering Dharmendra.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 5575 – … another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. 🙏 🙏🙏 .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its…"
Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, "He brought with him the fragrance of the soil of Punjab, the village he came from, and remained true to that nature throughout his illustrious career. An arena where changes occurred every decade. The film industry changed, but he never did. His smile, his charm, and the warmth that reached everyone who came near him. This is rarely seen in the profession. The atmosphere among us has become desolate. An emptiness that will always remain empty. Prayers."
Amitabh Bachchan's post clearly shows the pain in his heart. People are commenting extensively on this post and becoming emotional while remembering Dharmendra. Dharmendra often interacted with his fans through his Instagram, sharing his photos and videos. With his passing, the entire industry is in mourning.
