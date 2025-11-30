Amitabh Bachchan’s Pain Resurfaces After Dharmendra’s Demise, Pens another note

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Amitabh Bachchan Post Dharmendra Death: Ever since Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra passed away, his close friend Amitabh Bachchan has been in deep shock. The tragedy that has befallen the family is difficult to even imagine, but this news is no less than a heart-wrenching sorrow for Amitabh Bachchan, the 'Jai' of 'Sholay'. The two actors cared for each other more than real brothers. Dharmendra considered Big B his younger brother. This was the reason why Dharmendra got Amitabh Bachchan the film 'Sholay'.
Amitabh is unable to bear the grief of Dharmendra's passing. He has lost many close friends in recent times, and Dharmendra was one of them. 24 hours after the actor's death, Amitabh Bachchan had posted an emotional tribute calling him a brave veteran, and now once again he has expressed his pain in a post. Posting a short but profound message, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Some moments, to live life." Before fans could fully comprehend Big B's post, he shared a lengthy post on his blog, where he also appeared emotional.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "Memories and feelings from the past days are still fresh. The mind and body are absolutely unwilling to function. But they say the show must go on... Whoever said this must have had good intentions and something positive in mind, but for those who are going through it, who are bearing the sting of that grief, it is yet to fully sink in."
Amitabh Bachchan further explained, "The 'KBC' team took me out for lunch after a day's work. A nice South Indian place... delicious food and company... but the heart is drowned in sorrow... even more so because none of them knew it was Babuji's birth anniversary."
It is worth noting that November 27 was also the birth anniversary of Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and on the same day, a prayer meet was held for his friend Dharmendra. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been ill for a long time. Many people who met him, including Anil Sharma, had stated that he was recovering. His health was improving, but fate had other plans.
