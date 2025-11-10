Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Ashutosh Rana Birthday: That phone call is still remembered, it happened just as I said…

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has delivered one blockbuster film after another, has made a name for himself in Bollywood not as a hero, but as a villain. Let's find out what his friend, poet Alok Shrivastava, has written about him, which perhaps very few people know...

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Ashutosh Rana friend Aalok Shrivastav recall

Ashutosh Rana (Image: Patrika)

Ashutosh Rana Birthday Today: Success in the glitz and glamour of the film world is often instantaneous, but it happens with only a few actors. For Ashutosh Rana, achieving success was not easy. His story is a saga of persistent struggle and unwavering dedication, serving as an inspiration for today's youth. It is the kind of success that may come late after hard work, but when it does, it brings permanence. Today, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday, let's find out what his poet friend has written about him...

Ashutosh Rana's Life Was Very Difficult

Ashutosh Rana considers everything in life, from his career's major achievements to every joy, resolve, and minor or major event, as 'Guru's Grace'. He is not just a renowned actor but also a celebrated writer, thinker, and a deep scholar of religion and philosophy. There is so much to learn from his life that it is difficult to fathom, yet his simplicity makes every complexity seem easy.

The Actor Always Remembers His Gurus

Rana Ji's unwavering faith and devotion towards his late guru, the revered saint late Shri Devprabhakar Shastri 'Daddaji', is a unique example. While people offer tributes to their gurus occasionally, Ashutosh Rana offers them 'Adaranjali' (tribute of respect) with every breath. 'Daddaji' is remembered in almost every second sentence he speaks. After reaching the pinnacle of success, people often forget their roots and the paths they took, but finding a devoted disciple filled with such reverence as Ashutosh Rana is extremely rare in this world.

'What is Said Becomes True'

Ashutosh Rana Ji's spiritual consciousness is so strong that people often see his words come true, and sometimes even things that are considered physically impossible become a reality. Recently, his friend and writer Alok Srivastava shared an anecdote related to him. When the writer was working on the Hindi Shiva Tandava Stotram and could not come to Mumbai due to an essential meeting, Rana Ji firmly said, "Little brother, I see you at Kailasa Studio tomorrow!" This conviction was so profound that within a short while, the producer from Delhi postponed the meeting himself, and the writer found a way to travel to Mumbai. The very next day, he was at Kailash Kher's studio.

Ashutosh Rana is a Living Example of Spiritual Power

This might just be a coincidence, but when such 'coincidences' happen repeatedly, it can be said that "People filled with spiritual consciousness say only what comes true, and if they say something that is not true, their consciousness makes it true." Ashutosh Rana is a living example of this spiritual power. His life teaches us that every goal can be achieved with unwavering faith and dedication.

Alok Srivastava is a Close Friend of Ashutosh Rana

The renowned poet and lyricist Alok Srivastava is equally acclaimed in the fields of literature and film. His written songs, ghazals, and poems have been rendered by singers like Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Hariharan, Ustad Rashid Khan, as well as by stalwarts like the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ashutosh Rana.

