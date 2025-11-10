Ashutosh Rana Birthday: That phone call is still remembered, it happened just as I said…

Ashutosh Rana Ji's spiritual consciousness is so strong that people often see his words come true, and sometimes even things that are considered physically impossible become a reality. Recently, his friend and writer Alok Srivastava shared an anecdote related to him. When the writer was working on the Hindi Shiva Tandava Stotram and could not come to Mumbai due to an essential meeting, Rana Ji firmly said, "Little brother, I see you at Kailasa Studio tomorrow!" This conviction was so profound that within a short while, the producer from Delhi postponed the meeting himself, and the writer found a way to travel to Mumbai. The very next day, he was at Kailash Kher's studio.