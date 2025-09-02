At age 15-16, this Bollywood actress secretly visited red-light areas to prepare for a challenging role

Sonam Khan Birthday: A famous actress who delivered numerous hit films to the film industry, secretly visited red-light areas without anyone noticing. She revealed this information herself to her fans. People were captivated by this Bollywood actress's beauty. Fans wholeheartedly praised her acting and beauty. This actress is none other than Sonam Khan, the star of superhit films like ‘Tridev', ‘Vishwatma’, ‘Ajooba’, ‘Krodh’, and ‘Insaniyat’.
Sonam Khan is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. She was born in Mumbai and her real name is Bakhtawar Khan. Sonam's name was prominent in Bollywood during the 80s and 90s. She reigned over Bollywood for a long time. She made her acting debut at the mere age of 16 and became an overnight star with her first film. Afterward, at the age of 19, she married film director Rajiv Rai, who was 17 years older than her, taking a big risk at the peak of her career and becoming a mother at 20.
Sonam Khan's film ‘Tridev’ was produced by her father-in-law, Gulshan Rai, in which Sonam herself acted. However, after marriage, cracks appeared in the couple's relationship, and they separated in 2016. Their marriage lasted only six years. She then remarried her boyfriend, Murli, in 2017. The couple met in Puducherry and got married in Ooty. She had a son from her first marriage. Today, Sonam is away from films but active on social media.
Recently, Sonam Khan made a significant revelation about her life. She shared that when she was 15-16 years old, she secretly visited red-light areas to avoid recognition. She wanted to escape her glamorous image.
Sonam mentioned that the film ‘Mitti aur Sona’ holds a special place in her heart. She played the role of a college girl and a sex worker, a challenging role requiring her to portray the mannerisms of both. To authentically portray the sex worker's role, she visited red-light areas and secretly observed the women there.