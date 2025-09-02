At age 15-16, this Bollywood actress secretly visited red-light areas to prepare for a challenging role

Sonam Khan is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. She was born in Mumbai and her real name is Bakhtawar Khan. Sonam's name was prominent in Bollywood during the 80s and 90s. She reigned over Bollywood for a long time. She made her acting debut at the mere age of 16 and became an overnight star with her first film. Afterward, at the age of 19, she married film director Rajiv Rai, who was 17 years older than her, taking a big risk at the peak of her career and becoming a mother at 20.