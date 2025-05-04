script‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

A new Bollywood film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ has recently been announced. Details about the film are forthcoming.

May 04, 2025 / 04:28 pm

Patrika Desk

baaghi-bechare-film-pratik-gandhi-abhishek-banerjee-panchayat-4-star-faisal-malik

Cast

Bollywood is gearing up for a new film with a unique vision: ‘Baaghi Bechare’. The film is directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously penned acclaimed projects like ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Shrikant’. This marks his directorial debut.
The film is being produced by BE8 Films (Ashwini Kumar), Train Tripper Films, and Inclusive Pictures in collaboration.

Baaghi Bechare’s Star Cast

The film features several popular faces from web series, including Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok), and Faisal Malik (Panchayat 4). Additionally, ‘Mirzapur’ writer Puneet Krishna is involved as a co-writer, while producer Ashwini Kumar and creative producer Devansh Patel are also part of the team.

The Film’s Story

Baaghi Bechare Movie
Baaghi Bechare film cast
‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satirical story that aims to hold a mirror to contemporary society. Director Sumit Purohit said in an interview: “Satire is like a comfort, giving us the courage to face the truth. We want to tell a story that is honest and reflects our times with complete truthfulness.”
Pratik Gandhi, speaking about the film, said: “Being a part of a film made with true art and collaboration is very special to me. It’s free from market pressures.”

Abhishek Banerjee is also happy to be associated with the movie. Expressing his delight, he said: “It’s a good time when independent and creative films are becoming part of the mainstream. I want to be a part of cinema that challenges the thinking of the audience.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

National News

Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

in 3 hours

Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

National News

Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

in 2 hours

India's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

National News

India's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

in 37 minutes

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

2 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

in 5 hours

‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

Bollywood

‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

in 4 hours

Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

Entertainment

Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

in 53 minutes

Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

OTT News

Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

in 45 minutes

Trending Entertainment News

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Duo After 18 Years

बॉलीवुड

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Duo After 18 Years

in 5 hours

Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

बॉलीवुड

Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

in 5 hours

‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

बॉलीवुड

‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

in 4 hours

Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

मनोरंजन

Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

in 53 minutes

Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

OTT

Panchayat Season 4: Teaser Garners Millions of Views

in 45 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.