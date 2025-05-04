‘Baaghi Bechare’ Movie: A New Bollywood Venture

The film is being produced by BE8 Films (Ashwini Kumar), Train Tripper Films, and Inclusive Pictures in collaboration. Baaghi Bechare’s Star Cast The film features several popular faces from web series, including Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok), and Faisal Malik (Panchayat 4). Additionally, ‘Mirzapur’ writer Puneet Krishna is involved as a co-writer, while producer Ashwini Kumar and creative producer Devansh Patel are also part of the team.

The Film’s Story Baaghi Bechare film cast ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satirical story that aims to hold a mirror to contemporary society. Director Sumit Purohit said in an interview: “Satire is like a comfort, giving us the courage to face the truth. We want to tell a story that is honest and reflects our times with complete truthfulness.” ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satirical story that aims to hold a mirror to contemporary society. Director Sumit Purohit said in an interview: “Satire is like a comfort, giving us the courage to face the truth. We want to tell a story that is honest and reflects our times with complete truthfulness.”

Pratik Gandhi, speaking about the film, said: “Being a part of a film made with true art and collaboration is very special to me. It’s free from market pressures.” Abhishek Banerjee is also happy to be associated with the movie. Expressing his delight, he said: “It’s a good time when independent and creative films are becoming part of the mainstream. I want to be a part of cinema that challenges the thinking of the audience.”