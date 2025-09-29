Gangaajal: A Film That Made History Upon Release, Based on a True Story That Chilled Souls

Image: Patrika
Bollywood often makes movies based on true events, which are well-received. One such film, released 22 years ago, sparked political controversy upon its release. The film was halted for a week due to vandalism and violent protests. This movie brought to light a truth that was unimaginable. Let's find out which film it is...
The Bollywood film that brought a case from Bihar to the forefront was released in 2003. The story of this film is based on the 'Bhagalpur Blindings Case' of Bihar, which not only performed well at the box office but also won a National Award. This film is none other than 'Gangaajal', in which Ajay Devgn delivered a stellar performance and left a lasting impression. Even today, when people talk about Ajay Devgn's hit films, Gangaajal comes to mind.
The film Gangaajal proved to be the biggest and a superhit film of that year. It was directed by Prakash Jha. The budget of this crime thriller film was only four and a half crore rupees, but it created history by earning 17 crore rupees at the box office.
The story of Gangaajal was based on the horrific incident of 1980, in which the police had blinded 31 criminals by pouring acid into their eyes. This incident caused considerable controversy and reached the courts. The matter was debated in court for a long time, and for the first time in history, police officers had to pay compensation. Twenty-three years after this incident, the film Gangaajal was made, depicting this very story. The film caused a great uproar in the country. Some people questioned the facts extensively, while the film received very good reviews from audiences and critics.
In this film, Ajay Devgn played the role of SSP Amit Kumar, which was greatly appreciated by the audience. Alongside him were actors like Gracy Singh and Mukesh Tiwari, whose pairing was highly praised by the viewers. In the film, Ajay Devgn enacted the scene where acid was poured into the eyes of criminals. The film was not only successful at the box office but also won several awards. It received the National Award for 'Best Film on a National Issue' and a Filmfare Award that year.
Did you know that Prakash Jha wanted to cast Akshay Kumar for this film before Ajay Devgn? He had narrated the story of the film to Akshay. However, Akshay felt that the film's story was too violent and the scenes depicted could cause controversy. For this reason, he refused to do the film. Subsequently, the role went to Ajay Devgn, and he portrayed it so brilliantly that it became one of the most memorable films of his career.
'Gangaajal', although based on a story from Bihar, was shot in the Y and Satara districts of Maharashtra to keep production costs low. Prakash Jha's film also received the National Award for Best Film on a Social Issue in 2004.
