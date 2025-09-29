Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Gangaajal: A Film That Made History Upon Release, Based on a True Story That Chilled Souls

A film that made history as soon as it was released. This movie is based on a real incident. The story of which sends shivers down people's spines.

3 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Bhagalpur Ankhphodwa Kaand

Image: Patrika

Bollywood often makes movies based on true events, which are well-received. One such film, released 22 years ago, sparked political controversy upon its release. The film was halted for a week due to vandalism and violent protests. This movie brought to light a truth that was unimaginable. Let's find out which film it is...

This Film is Based on a True Incident from Bihar

The Bollywood film that brought a case from Bihar to the forefront was released in 2003. The story of this film is based on the 'Bhagalpur Blindings Case' of Bihar, which not only performed well at the box office but also won a National Award. This film is none other than 'Gangaajal', in which Ajay Devgn delivered a stellar performance and left a lasting impression. Even today, when people talk about Ajay Devgn's hit films, Gangaajal comes to mind.

A Superhit Film Made on a Small Budget

The film Gangaajal proved to be the biggest and a superhit film of that year. It was directed by Prakash Jha. The budget of this crime thriller film was only four and a half crore rupees, but it created history by earning 17 crore rupees at the box office.

The story of Gangaajal was based on the horrific incident of 1980, in which the police had blinded 31 criminals by pouring acid into their eyes. This incident caused considerable controversy and reached the courts. The matter was debated in court for a long time, and for the first time in history, police officers had to pay compensation. Twenty-three years after this incident, the film Gangaajal was made, depicting this very story. The film caused a great uproar in the country. Some people questioned the facts extensively, while the film received very good reviews from audiences and critics.

Ajay Devgn and other actors

In this film, Ajay Devgn played the role of SSP Amit Kumar, which was greatly appreciated by the audience. Alongside him were actors like Gracy Singh and Mukesh Tiwari, whose pairing was highly praised by the viewers. In the film, Ajay Devgn enacted the scene where acid was poured into the eyes of criminals. The film was not only successful at the box office but also won several awards. It received the National Award for 'Best Film on a National Issue' and a Filmfare Award that year.

Akshay Kumar Was the First Choice

Did you know that Prakash Jha wanted to cast Akshay Kumar for this film before Ajay Devgn? He had narrated the story of the film to Akshay. However, Akshay felt that the film's story was too violent and the scenes depicted could cause controversy. For this reason, he refused to do the film. Subsequently, the role went to Ajay Devgn, and he portrayed it so brilliantly that it became one of the most memorable films of his career.

'Gangaajal', although based on a story from Bihar, was shot in the Y and Satara districts of Maharashtra to keep production costs low. Prakash Jha's film also received the National Award for Best Film on a Social Issue in 2004.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 02:42 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gangaajal: A Film That Made History Upon Release, Based on a True Story That Chilled Souls

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Famous Actor's First Wife Passes Away, Son Devastated and Pens Emotional Note

Mahesh Manjrekar First Wife Deepa Mehta Dies
Bollywood

51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

51 Glorious Days: हिट हो या हेट? हनी सिंह की इस नए गाने ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood

Priyadarshan says ‘Hera Pheri’ was a frame-to-frame copy of a 36-year-old Malayalam film

36 साल पुरानी इस मलयालम फिल्म की True Copy थी 'Hera Pheri', डायलॉग्स तक किये गए थे ट्रांसलेट
Bollywood

Zubeen Garg's Viral Last Video: Singer Seen Fighting for Breath Seconds Before Death

Zubeen Garg New Video
Bollywood

Zubeen Garg's Ashes to be Distributed Online: Assam Government's Decision Explained

Zubeen Garg Ashes Online Distribute
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.