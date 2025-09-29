Gangaajal: A Film That Made History Upon Release, Based on a True Story That Chilled Souls

Did you know that Prakash Jha wanted to cast Akshay Kumar for this film before Ajay Devgn? He had narrated the story of the film to Akshay. However, Akshay felt that the film's story was too violent and the scenes depicted could cause controversy. For this reason, he refused to do the film. Subsequently, the role went to Ajay Devgn, and he portrayed it so brilliantly that it became one of the most memorable films of his career.