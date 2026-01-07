Kuttram Purindhavan: This 3-hour 21-minute OTT film will blow your mind

Image; X
Viewer preferences are changing these days. Along with the big screen, people are also looking for stories on OTT platforms that keep them hooked till the end. So, if you are a fan of the crime-thriller genre and are looking for something that is difficult to put down once you start, then we have a great option for you.
Yes, we are talking about the Tamil web series 'Kuttram Purindhavan' (Kuttram Purindhavan). This series has garnered a lot of attention on OTT platforms due to its powerful story and suspense. It has a total of 7 episodes, and each episode is approximately 40 minutes long. This means you can 'binge-watch' it in a single day.
If we talk about its story, the series revolves around a village where some incidents suddenly occur that shock everyone. The story features an elderly pharmacist who does everything he can to save his ailing grandson.
Meanwhile, a drunkard neighbour is murdered, and shortly after, a little girl goes missing. As the police begin their investigation, many secrets of the village start to unravel like layers. What is the connection between the murder and the girl's disappearance? Will the pharmacist be able to save his grandson? You will find the answers to all these questions at the end of the series, the climax of which is enough to leave you stunned.
The series features brilliant actors like Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priyaa, Lizzie Antony, and Vidharth, whose performances bring the story to life. The popularity of the film can be gauged from the fact that it has a stellar rating of 7.8 on IMDb. If you want to enjoy a thrilling murder mystery this weekend, this series is available on Sony LIV. For fans of crime and thrillers, this could prove to be a 'must-watch' series.
