Irrfan Khan’s Birthday Anniversary: Celebrating the Actor Who Made Simplicity Powerful

In the history of Indian cinema, some films not only entertain but also present the bitter truths of society in a very simple manner. Released in 2017, 'Hindi Medium' was one such film that took actor Irrfan Khan's career to new heights.
Today is January 7, which means it is the birthday of Irrfan Khan, the 'magician of acting', who won the hearts of audiences worldwide with his innocence and unparalleled acting. Although Irrfan left us in April 2020, the characters he played are still alive among cinema lovers. So, on his birth anniversary today, let's remember some of his memorable characters...
The year 2003 proved to be a milestone for Irrfan. In Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Maqbool', he brought Shakespeare's 'Macbeth' to life on screen. In fact, in the same year, he played the fierce character of Ranvijay Singh in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film 'Haasil', for which he received the Filmfare Award for 'Best Villain'. These two films made Irrfan the first choice for Bollywood's A-list directors.
Irrfan was honoured with the National Award for 'Paan Singh Tomar'. This story of an athlete turning into a rebel was so impactful that Hollywood and British cinema also acknowledged Irrfan's talent. Following this, he received major Hollywood projects like 'Life of Pi' (2012), in which he emotionally moved the world by narrating his story as 'Pi Patel'.
Ritesh Batra's 'The Lunchbox' proved that Irrfan was not just a star of serious films but also a big box office draw. His simplicity in the role of 'Saajan Fernandes' made the audience his fans. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.
In Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro', the character of Monty showcased Irrfan's comic timing and a new facet of his romantic side. In 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', he brilliantly played Sultan Indrajit Singh, who was struggling to reclaim his lost legacy.
In this film, Irrfan Khan played the character named Roohdaar. The story of Haider is about a boy who discovers that his mother's new husband might be responsible for his father's death. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Although Irrfan's character 'Roohdaar' in Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Haider' was small, his entry and dialogues breathed life into the film. The story felt incomplete without him.
Not only this, Irrfan Khan was not just an actor, but an institution of acting who taught how to leave a mark without making noise.
