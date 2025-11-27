Big Boss 19: Elimination Threat Looms Over 3 Contestants as Voting Creates Stir

BB 19 (Image: X @BBInsiders)
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: The reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is often filled with daily fights and heated arguments, but a major twist has left everyone astonished. As the finale draws closer, the atmosphere inside the house is becoming increasingly intense.
The competition for the trophy this season is unprecedentedly fierce. The season, which began in August, continues to unfold with interesting and surprising twists, making for an engaging watch.
All eyes are now on the top 8 contestants of Bigg Boss 19. These contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amal Malik, Praneet More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shahbaz Badesha. The alliances formed, strategies employed, emotional rollercoasters, and continuous twists have kept fans hooked, making this stage of the competition even more captivating.
The tension among the contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house is at an all-time high, with only two weeks left until the finale. These next two weeks are building suspense for both the contestants and the viewers.
A surprising development in Week 14 of Bigg Boss 19 is that all 8 contestants currently in the house have been nominated this week. This unexpected move has put all remaining contestants at risk of elimination, and this mass nomination has created a stir both inside and outside the house.
According to BBInsiders, the contestants currently leading the voting charts and appearing to secure their spots in the top 5 are Gaurav Khanna, Amal Malik, Praneet More, Malti Chahar, and Farhana Bhatt. These contestants have a strong hold among fans, and expectations are high for their progression towards the finale.
On the other hand, the bottom 3 contestants are Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shahbaz Badesha. These three are currently in the danger zone for elimination and will desperately need audience votes this week. It will be interesting to see which contestant gets evicted from the house after this surprising nomination, and who manages to secure their place in the race for the trophy.
