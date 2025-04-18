Bollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death

KRK Tweets About His Own Death KRK, known for his direct and often harsh criticisms of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, frequently attracts attention through his tweets and Instagram posts. His latest tweet is no exception, causing quite a stir. KRK wrote, “My last wish is to die in a plane crash. I don’t want people to bury my body, I don’t want people to burn me. I will be happy if people won’t be able to find my body.” This post has prompted users to respond with their own comments.

My last wish is to die in a plane crash. I don’t want people to bury my body. I don’t want ppl to burn me either. I will be happy if people won’t be able to find my body! 🙏🏼💃 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 17, 2025 Reactions to KRK’s Tweet Social media users have reacted with a range of comments. One user wrote, “Why a plane crash? What about the other passengers travelling with you? Why such a wish for them?” Another commented, “How did such an extraordinary last wish come to your mind?” A third user wrote, “Death is the ultimate truth of this world. Whoever has come into this world has to go back. So I don’t really understand why some people are so afraid of death.” Social media users have reacted with a range of comments. One user wrote, “Why a plane crash? What about the other passengers travelling with you? Why such a wish for them?” Another commented, “How did such an extraordinary last wish come to your mind?” A third user wrote, “Death is the ultimate truth of this world. Whoever has come into this world has to go back. So I don’t really understand why some people are so afraid of death.”