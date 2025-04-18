scriptBollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Bollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death

Bollywood Actor Tweet: A famous film producer and YouTuber has expressed a strange wish regarding his death. He desires to die in a plane crash and has also explained his reasoning.

MumbaiApr 18, 2025 / 12:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood Actor KRK post

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने जताई प्लेन क्रैश में इच्छा

Bollywood Actor Tweet: Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK), the actor known for his controversial statements in television and Bollywood, is once again in the headlines for expressing his death wish. He tweeted that his last wish is to die in a plane crash and that he doesn’t want his body to be buried or cremated. This tweet has left social media users shocked and has resulted in a flurry of comments and trolling.

KRK Tweets About His Own Death

KRK, known for his direct and often harsh criticisms of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, frequently attracts attention through his tweets and Instagram posts. His latest tweet is no exception, causing quite a stir. KRK wrote, “My last wish is to die in a plane crash. I don’t want people to bury my body, I don’t want people to burn me. I will be happy if people won’t be able to find my body.” This post has prompted users to respond with their own comments.

Reactions to KRK’s Tweet

Social media users have reacted with a range of comments. One user wrote, “Why a plane crash? What about the other passengers travelling with you? Why such a wish for them?” Another commented, “How did such an extraordinary last wish come to your mind?” A third user wrote, “Death is the ultimate truth of this world. Whoever has come into this world has to go back. So I don’t really understand why some people are so afraid of death.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death

