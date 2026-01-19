19 January 2026,

Monday

Bollywood

Sunny’s ‘Border 2’ Creates a Sensation Before Release, Dominates Advance Bookings

Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' has started dominating big films even before its release.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Border 2 Advance Booking

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar (Source: Instagram)

When patriotic and action films are mentioned in Bollywood, Sunny Deol's name automatically comes to the forefront. Now, once again, Sunny Deol is preparing to create a big bang in theatres with his much-awaited film 'Border 2'. The film, scheduled to release on January 23, 2026, has already started showing strong signs at the box office before its release. In limited advance bookings, the film has surpassed many big films.

'Border 2' Shows Its Strength Before Release

'Border 2's limited advance booking began on Sunday, with ticket sales opening in select cities and screens. Despite this, the film received a tremendous response from the audience. Today, January 19, 2026, the film's full advance booking is starting, and even before that, its figures are attracting the industry's attention.

According to a report by 'Bollywood Hungama', 'Border 2' sold approximately 8,280 tickets in its limited pre-sale on the booking platform 'BookMyShow'. This figure is higher than Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar', which sold around 5,720 tickets in the same period. The special thing is that despite 'Sikandar' receiving immense buzz in 2025, 'Border 2' has surpassed it. It is also being estimated that if this trend continues, the film might break the record of 'Dhurandhar'.

Film's Star Cast and Direction

'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, will feature actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Sunny Deol. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta's JP Films. The producers are Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The recently released trailer has also received a good response from the audience, further increasing the excitement for the film.

Comparison with Big Films of 2025

If compared with the advance bookings of major Hindi films released in 2025, 'Border 2's initial momentum is considered quite strong. In 2025, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's 'War 2' had the highest advance booking, selling over 8 lakh tickets. Following this were films like 'Chhaava', 'Saiyaara', 'Sikandar', 'Dhurandhar', and 'Housefull 5'. In this context, trade experts believe that if this trend continues, 'Border 2' could set big records on its opening day and opening weekend.

Industry Has High Hopes

Industry insiders state that the initial advance booking indicates a film's box office future. The figures for 'Border 2' clearly show that the audience is enthusiastic about the film. Now, all eyes are on the full advance booking and the collection after its release.

Updated on:

19 Jan 2026 04:07 pm

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 04:06 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny’s ‘Border 2’ Creates a Sensation Before Release, Dominates Advance Bookings

