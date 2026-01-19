Sunny’s ‘Border 2’ Creates a Sensation Before Release, Dominates Advance Bookings

According to a report by 'Bollywood Hungama', 'Border 2' sold approximately 8,280 tickets in its limited pre-sale on the booking platform 'BookMyShow'. This figure is higher than Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar', which sold around 5,720 tickets in the same period. The special thing is that despite 'Sikandar' receiving immense buzz in 2025, 'Border 2' has surpassed it. It is also being estimated that if this trend continues, the film might break the record of 'Dhurandhar'.