Barrage of Bullets… Indiscriminate Firing at Model and Writer-Director’s Home

According to the latest information, the firing incident at the flats of writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra (45), residing on the second floor of Nalanda Society, and struggling model Prateek Baid (29), residing on the fourth floor, has shocked everyone. Clear bullet marks have been found on the walls of both residences, deepening the suspicion that these two individuals were directly targeted. Upon receiving information about the firing, Oshiwara police immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire building to begin their investigation. The police stated that it is not yet clear who fired the shots or who the intended target was.