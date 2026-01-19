Barrage of Bullets… Indiscriminate Firing at Model and Writer-Director’s Home

Image: Patrika
A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from Mumbai's Oshiwara. It is reported that the sound of gunshots suddenly echoed in Nalanda Society late in the evening. Unidentified assailants targeted the flats of a writer-director and a struggling model, firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. Bullet marks on the building's walls bear witness to this shocking incident. Fortunately, no one was injured, although the firing has created an atmosphere of fear and suspense in the entire area. The police are now investigating the matter from every angle.
According to the latest information, the firing incident at the flats of writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra (45), residing on the second floor of Nalanda Society, and struggling model Prateek Baid (29), residing on the fourth floor, has shocked everyone. Clear bullet marks have been found on the walls of both residences, deepening the suspicion that these two individuals were directly targeted. Upon receiving information about the firing, Oshiwara police immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire building to begin their investigation. The police stated that it is not yet clear who fired the shots or who the intended target was.
DCP Zone-9 Dixit Gedam informed that one bullet each hit the flats on the second and fourth floors. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries. Considering the gravity of the incident, the police have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter from various angles. Marks and debris found at the scene are also being meticulously examined to apprehend the assailant quickly. Local residents are also quite frightened by this incident and have expressed their concerns regarding security arrangements.
Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai Police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, stated that two bullet casings (projectiles) were found on the ground from the second and fourth floors of the building. Additionally, clear bullet marks are visible on the wall and a wooden case. The police are now delving deep into the matter from every angle. The investigation team is working to identify the assailant based on technical evidence such as CCTV footage, bullet trajectory, and forensic clues.
