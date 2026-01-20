This Film Saved 23 Lives, Find Out How

Image: Patrika
Often, the biggest success stories at the box office begin without much fanfare. One such film that quietly arrived in theatres and made a significant impact is the Gujarati film 'Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate'. Released on a modest budget and without any grand promotions, this film has achieved what many Gujarati films starring big superstars have not been able to do.
This film has become the first Gujarati film to cross the ₹100 crore collection mark. Due to its success, the film has also been released in Hindi. Amidst this, director Ankit Sakhiya has shared several interesting details about it. He revealed that after watching the film, 23 people messaged him saying the movie saved their lives and gave them hope to live.
Ankit Sakhiya has also written and directed this film. The movie revolves around a rickshaw driver. The story takes an interesting turn when this driver gets trapped in a farmhouse and has to confront past wounds he had long forgotten. In this difficult time, he experiences a divine vision of Lord Krishna, who shows him the path to introspection and salvation. This blend of faith and emotion has drawn audiences to theatres.
Ankit Sakhiya spoke with the Free Press Journal. During the conversation, the director shared that the most special aspect of the film's success is its beginning. The project started with a very small budget idea. He said, "The idea was to make a film, and we were thinking about how to make it on a low budget. In such a situation, for this, a location, an actor, and the things needed should be easily available around, so that I don't incur much expense. With this thought, I started writing the script."
Ankit Sakhiya mentioned that surprisingly, the film wasn't an instant hit upon its release. Initially, the crowds in the theatres were sparse. However, those who watched the film praised it so much that it gradually became a 'cultural phenomenon'. People recommended the film to each other, and before long, 'Laalo' proved to be a blockbuster.
Following its historic success in Gujarat, the makers released it in Hindi across theatres nationwide on January 9 to broaden its reach. When Ankit was asked why the decision was made to release the film in Hindi, he shared an interesting anecdote. Ankit said, "People were getting healed after watching the film. People were watching, crying, sharing their sorrows. 23 people said they were contemplating suicide but watched the film and were saved. They found hope, so we felt this shouldn't be confined to the Gujarati language. Let's show it to the whole of India. That's why we decided to bring it to Hindi."
