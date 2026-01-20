Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Accident: Victim’s Brother Speaks Out, ‘My Brother’s Condition is Critical’

The injured auto driver's brother, Mohammed Sameer, narrated the ordeal. According to a Hindustan Times report, he said that his brother was driving the auto-rickshaw with a passenger inside when the incident occurred. Sameer said, "This accident happened late on Monday evening, around 8 to 8:30 PM. My brother was driving the auto when Akshay Kumar's Innova and a Mercedes were behind him. When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova flew and landed on top of the auto-rickshaw. The collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was completely destroyed in the accident."