20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Accident: Victim’s Brother Speaks Out, ‘My Brother’s Condition is Critical’

A statement has emerged from Mohammad Sameer, the brother of the auto-rickshaw driver injured in an accident involving Akshay Kumar's security convoy.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Akshay Kumar security car involved in accident auto driver remains in serious condition

Image: Patrika

Social media was abuzz when Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar's security convoy met with an accident on Monday night. A car from Akshay's convoy and an auto-rickshaw were involved in a major collision in Mumbai's Juhu area. Photos and videos of the incident left everyone stunned.

The auto driver was severely injured in the collision and was rushed to the hospital. Now, the injured auto driver's family has issued a statement. His brother stated that the auto driver's condition is not good.

Injured Family Seeks Medical Care and Compensation

The injured auto driver's brother, Mohammed Sameer, narrated the ordeal. According to a Hindustan Times report, he said that his brother was driving the auto-rickshaw with a passenger inside when the incident occurred. Sameer said, "This accident happened late on Monday evening, around 8 to 8:30 PM. My brother was driving the auto when Akshay Kumar's Innova and a Mercedes were behind him. When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova flew and landed on top of the auto-rickshaw. The collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was completely destroyed in the accident."

Mohammed Sameer further added that after the collision, his brother and a passenger were trapped underneath. "The entire auto-rickshaw is broken, and my brother is in a very serious condition. My only request is that my brother receives proper medical treatment and compensation for the damage to the auto-rickshaw. We don't need anything else," he said.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Returned from Holiday

According to reports, Akshay Kumar was returning home from the airport with his wife Twinkle Khanna after a foreign trip. Officials stated that Juhu police have registered a case against the driver of the Mercedes car for negligence and speeding, considering the seriousness of the incident. Police officials said that further investigation is underway based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Fortunately, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are safe.

Akshay and Twinkle had returned to Mumbai after celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary and spending their holidays. Just a few days ago, Twinkle had shared a video of herself paragliding in the mountains on their 'Silver Jubilee'. This news has now shocked everyone.

20 Jan 2026 01:20 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Accident: Victim’s Brother Speaks Out, ‘My Brother’s Condition is Critical’

