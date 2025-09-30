Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela Reaches ED Office in Betting App Case

Urvashi Rautela (Image: Actress's Instagram)
Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela reached the Delhi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The ED had summoned her for questioning in connection with the illegal online betting app '1XBet' case.
This case is related to online betting and money laundering, in which the names of several high-profile celebrities have surfaced. Now, Urvashi is also being questioned in this entire matter.
'1XBet' is an online betting app that is operating illegally in India. The ED has accused this platform of money laundering and tax evasion. Several celebrities and cricketers have been involved in its promotion. Urvashi Rautela was also the ambassador for this app in India and had promoted it. Videos related to the promotion of this app are available on social media and are an important part of the investigation.
The ED has already questioned several cricketers and stars in this case, including names like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood, and Mimi Chakraborty. Mimi Chakraborty was previously summoned to the ED headquarters for questioning on September 15. Stars like Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati have also been questioned.
Sources in the ED have stated that the investigation aims to ascertain how illegal betting apps are promoting themselves through celebrities, disregarding Indian laws. Additionally, it is being investigated whether the fees received from these advertisements were used for money laundering.
It is worth noting that the government has enacted strict laws regarding online betting and gaming platforms. From 2022 to June 2025, 1,524 orders have been issued to block such platforms. Despite this, many apps continue to operate illegally.
