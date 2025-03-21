scriptChahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago | Latest News | Patrika News
Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

Reports indicate that the couple’s rift started three years ago.

MumbaiMar 21, 2025 / 02:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Dhanashree yuzvendra chahal

Dhanashree yuzvendra chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce: Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal finalised their divorce on Thursday, 20 March. Their relationship has ended permanently. After five years of marriage, Dhanashree has reportedly received alimony and separated from Yuzvendra Chahal. Their divorce petition had been in court for some time, and the decision has now been reached. Several secrets surrounding their marriage have emerged following the verdict, revealed in court documents, leaving fans shocked and questioning the authenticity of their previously projected image.
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to their divorce petition, the couple separated in 2022 and have lived apart since. This has shocked fans, as the couple publicly displayed affection for each other until at least the 2024 T20 World Cup. Dhanashree even described herself as Chahal’s biggest cheerleader on his birthday, and Chahal publicly supported her dance show. The revelation of their separation has left fans feeling deceived and questioning their public displays of affection.

The Couple Pretended to be Together Until Last Year

Social media users suggest that Dhanashree’s previous year’s shared photos were merely for publicity, as their relationship soured within two years of their marriage, in 2022. The photos Dhanashree frequently shared depicted a strong emotional connection, leading many to believe they were deceived. While divorce proceedings were underway, the couple continued to share seemingly romantic posts, leading users to label them as deceitful. The truth of their marriage has only emerged after the divorce.

