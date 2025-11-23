Choreographer was in pain, shot this song lying on the ground, won over 15 awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also revealed one of Saroj Khan's fears, saying that Saroj was worried about the film careers of both actresses, fearing that one might be overshadowed after this song. Hence, she understood the strengths of both perfectly, and their preparation methods were also different. Madhuri used to rehearse for many days before coming to the set, while Aishwarya preferred to practice on location. Saroj balanced their strengths with focus, patience, and complete artistic clarity, and then created a masterpiece that is still remembered as a classic today.