Choreographer was in pain, shot this song lying on the ground, won over 15 awards

Today we are going to tell you about a song whose choreography was shot amidst considerable difficulties.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Dola Re Song (Image: X)

Dola Re Song: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic film 'Devdas' song "Dola Re Dola" is always remembered for its powerful dance sequence and the tremendous chemistry between Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. In fact, the magic and beauty seen on screen tell a story of great courage and dedication behind the scenes.

Famous choreographer Saroj Khan, who choreographed this song, revealed how she delivered one of the most memorable choreographies of her career, for which she received 17 awards, after enduring unbearable physical pain throughout the shooting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made this revelation.

Saroj Khan During the Shooting of the Song

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed, according to The Quint, that Saroj Khan was very ill during the shooting of the song "Dola Re Dola." Her condition was so bad that she often had to lie down on the floor between shots. Bhansali further said, "When we were shooting, Saroj ji was very ill. She was in a lot of pain, but she would lie on the floor and keep giving instructions."

She shot for 15 days, and despite her physical difficulties, Saroj Khan's creativity never faltered. In fact, she choreographed the song so beautifully that the final sequence didn't seem difficult at all. Moreover, this song earned her a record-breaking 17 awards and became one of the biggest highlights of 'Devdas.'

This Was Not Just a Song

Not only this, for Saroj Khan, it was not just a song. She described the song "Dola Re Dola" as the most difficult choreography of her life and proudly stated it. Saroj Khan realised that the world would compare the step-by-step performances of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Therefore, she had to create movements that could make both of them shine together and ensure neither was overshadowed by the other.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also revealed one of Saroj Khan's fears, saying that Saroj was worried about the film careers of both actresses, fearing that one might be overshadowed after this song. Hence, she understood the strengths of both perfectly, and their preparation methods were also different. Madhuri used to rehearse for many days before coming to the set, while Aishwarya preferred to practice on location. Saroj balanced their strengths with focus, patience, and complete artistic clarity, and then created a masterpiece that is still remembered as a classic today.

Profound Impact on Bollywood

Over the years, Saroj Khan has had a profound impact on Bollywood. Bhansali mentioned that she gave choreography the kind of stardom that Salim-Javed gave to writing. It is noteworthy that this famous choreographer, a three-time National Award winner, passed away in 2020 at the age of 71, which was quite tragic. Saroj Khan created magic that continues to captivate audiences even today, by battling pain to achieve success, and it exemplifies what excellent Bollywood choreography looks like.

