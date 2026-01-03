Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Challenges 'Dhurandar' on Day 2, Box Office Race Takes a New Turn

Acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan, known for his thrillers, has now come up with a patriotic film, 'Ikkis'. This film is not just the saga of a brave son, but also carries deep emotions of the audience. Furthermore, 'Ikkis' is the last film of the famous actor Dharmendra and the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, which is also receiving a good response from the audience.