3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Challenges 'Dhurandar' on Day 2, Box Office Race Takes a New Turn

Dharmendra's last film 'Ikkis' has performed well at the box office. On its second day, 'Ikkis' won the hearts of the audience with its powerful story and brilliant acting.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Ikkis And Dhurandher

Ikkis vs Dhurandher (Source: X)

Acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan, known for his thrillers, has now come up with a patriotic film, 'Ikkis'. This film is not just the saga of a brave son, but also carries deep emotions of the audience. Furthermore, 'Ikkis' is the last film of the famous actor Dharmendra and the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, which is also receiving a good response from the audience.

Film 'Ikkis' Gives Tough Competition to 'Dhurandhar'

Box office collections always see fluctuations. The film 'Ikkis' had a strong start at the box office, earning approximately ₹7 crore on its first day. However, its earnings saw a 50 percent drop on the second day. Looking at the figures for the first two days, the film's total collection has now reached ₹10.51 crore.

Not only this, the film 'Ikkis', released on the occasion of the New Year, is facing tough competition from older films at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer film 'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate the box office even on its 29th day of release. It is worth noting that 'Dhurandhar' earned approximately ₹8.75 crore on Friday. In this regard, 'Ikkis' has performed well.

Seeing Dharmendra on the Big Screen for the Last Time

The film 'Ikkis' is based on the life of the 1971 war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film, while Dharmendra appears as his father, M.L. Khetarpal. It is an emotional experience for fans to see their favourite superstar Dharmendra on the big screen for the last time.

The Film Has Received a Good Response

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also features important roles by Jaideep Ahlawat and Simrat Kaur (Simar Bhatia). The film has received a good response from critics, and Agastya Nanda's acting is also being praised. All eyes are now on how the film performs over the weekend and whether it can slow down the momentum of 'Dhurandhar'.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 02:06 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Challenges 'Dhurandar' on Day 2, Box Office Race Takes a New Turn

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Get Ready for a Full Dose of Suspense and Thriller as Big-Budget Films Hit Theatres in 2026

हो जाईए तैयार, सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मिलेगा फुल मजा, जब 2026 में थिएटर पर छाएंगी ये बिग बजट फिल्में
Bollywood

Ikkis X Review: Dharmendra’s Final Film Leaves Fans Emotional

Ikkis X Review
Bollywood

'Ikkis' Screening: Celebs React Emotionally, Dharmendra Hailed as Legend, Agastya Nanda Praised for Performance

Ikkis Movie
Bollywood

Sequel to 'The Kerala Story' Ready After Controversies, Filming Complete, Release Date Builds Excitement

The Kerala Story 2 Announcement
Bollywood

Chinese Media Targets Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan', Accuses Film of Distorting Facts

चीनी मीडिया ने सलमान खान की Battle of Galwan को बनाया निशाना, फिल्म पर तथ्यों से छेड़छाड़ का दावा किया
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.