Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Challenges 'Dhurandar' on Day 2, Box Office Race Takes a New Turn

Acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan, known for his thrillers, has now come up with a patriotic film, 'Ikkis'. This film is not just the saga of a brave son, but also carries deep emotions of the audience. Furthermore, 'Ikkis' is the last film of the famous actor Dharmendra and the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, which is also receiving a good response from the audience.
Box office collections always see fluctuations. The film 'Ikkis' had a strong start at the box office, earning approximately ₹7 crore on its first day. However, its earnings saw a 50 percent drop on the second day. Looking at the figures for the first two days, the film's total collection has now reached ₹10.51 crore.
Not only this, the film 'Ikkis', released on the occasion of the New Year, is facing tough competition from older films at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer film 'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate the box office even on its 29th day of release. It is worth noting that 'Dhurandhar' earned approximately ₹8.75 crore on Friday. In this regard, 'Ikkis' has performed well.
The film 'Ikkis' is based on the life of the 1971 war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film, while Dharmendra appears as his father, M.L. Khetarpal. It is an emotional experience for fans to see their favourite superstar Dharmendra on the big screen for the last time.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also features important roles by Jaideep Ahlawat and Simrat Kaur (Simar Bhatia). The film has received a good response from critics, and Agastya Nanda's acting is also being praised. All eyes are now on how the film performs over the weekend and whether it can slow down the momentum of 'Dhurandhar'.
