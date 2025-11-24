Dharmendra’s ‘Last’ Voice Heard 2 Hours Before Death

Dharmendra Death: Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. He breathed his last at his home. The poster of his last film 'Ikkis' was released just before he bid farewell, in which his voice was heard. This film is scheduled to be released next month, on December 25. While fans were overjoyed to hear their favourite actor's voice in the poster, all that happiness turned into mourning as Dharmendra bid adieu to the world.