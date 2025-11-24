Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Dharmendra’s ‘Last’ Voice Heard 2 Hours Before Death

Dharmendra had returned home after being discharged from the hospital a few days ago, and now he has passed away. In this context, the poster of his last film has surfaced, in which his voice can be heard.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Dharmendra last rites and Last Film is ikkis and last voice fans got emotional

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Death: Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. He breathed his last at his home. The poster of his last film 'Ikkis' was released just before he bid farewell, in which his voice was heard. This film is scheduled to be released next month, on December 25. While fans were overjoyed to hear their favourite actor's voice in the poster, all that happiness turned into mourning as Dharmendra bid adieu to the world.

Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from the hospital, was undergoing treatment at home. His family had stated that the actor was recovering, and his fans were also wishing for his speedy recovery. However, he has passed away before his 90th birthday.

Dharmendra's Voice Heard in 'Ikkis' Poster

In the new poster of the film 'Ikkis' released by Maddock Films, Dharmendra's voice can be heard in the background. He says the dialogue, "My elder son Arun will always remain 21." While sharing the poster, the makers also wrote a caption: "Fathers raise sons. But great men advance the nation. Dharmendra ji will be seen as the father of a 21-year-old soldier. He is an emotional powerhouse in the film. This evergreen legend will narrate the story of another legend to us."

Dharmendra's look in the film portrays the seriousness and pain of his character. This film is not just a war story, but it will also bring to the screen the deep emotional struggle of a father who raised his son to be so brave and then accepted his martyrdom.

The film 'Ikkis', made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock banner, is directed by Sriram Raghavan. In this film, Dharmendra plays the role of the father of soldier Arun Khetarpal. Arun Khetarpal is the one who sacrificed his life for the protection of Mother India at the mere age of 21, thus becoming immortal in the pages of history. The role of Arun Khetarpal is being played by Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

24 Nov 2025 03:45 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra's 'Last' Voice Heard 2 Hours Before Death

