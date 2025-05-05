Diljit Dosanjh Shows Met Gala 2025 Invitation

Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala 2025 Debut Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on his Instagram account. In the video, he shows the Met Gala 2025 invitation card, saying, “I’ve been waiting for this card for a long time. This isn’t just any card; it’s the Met Gala 2025 card. The theme is Dandyism.” Diljit then reads the entire Met Gala 2025 card aloud. In his video caption, he asks his fans, (“Met Gala, ki pai fer?”) which translates to, “So what should I wear?”. With the Met Gala only hours away, the singer’s post suggests he’s quite confused about his outfit. His fans are excitedly commenting and expressing their joy on social media.

The Unique Theme of Met Gala 2025 The Met Gala introduces a new theme each year, influencing the celebrities’ outfit choices. This year’s theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. The event’s dress code is ‘Tailored for You’, requiring guests to style themselves in classic menswear. The event begins at 4:30 PM New York time, which translates to approximately 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM on 6 May in Indian Standard Time. The Met Gala introduces a new theme each year, influencing the celebrities’ outfit choices. This year’s theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. The event’s dress code is ‘Tailored for You’, requiring guests to style themselves in classic menswear. The event begins at 4:30 PM New York time, which translates to approximately 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM on 6 May in Indian Standard Time.