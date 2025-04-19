Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

Emraan Hashmi Shares His Joy on Instagram Emraan Hashmi shared this historic moment on his Instagram post, writing: “Ground Zero touchdown.. Historic day! First red carpet movie screening in Srinagar after 38 years, this is a special screening in honour of the BSF.”

Cinema’s Return to Srinagar After the screening, Emraan Hashmi spoke to the media. During this time, he said that this is the return of cinema to Srinagar. He said, “I want to tell people that the situation here has improved significantly. I would like more film premieres to be held here and more cinemas to open. I want you to spread this small step of ours to the entire industry so that more red carpet events can be held here.”

Ground Zero movie The Film's Story The story of the film Ground Zero is based on the 13 December 2001 Parliament attack and the subsequent anti-terrorism campaign. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, whose two-year-long investigation uncovers the mastermind behind the attack, Ghazi Baba.

Who was Ghazi Baba? Ghazi Baba was the top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the head of the Harkat-ul-Ansar terrorist organization. He is considered the mastermind behind the attack on the Indian Parliament. The film shows how the dedication of a BSF officer brought the country’s largest anti-terrorism operation to its conclusion.