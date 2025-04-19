scriptEmraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

Emraan Hashmi’s “Ground Zero”: After 38 years, a film premiere was held in Srinagar. The film was “Ground Zero”. BSF Jawans watched the premiere; find out what the film’s actor had to say about it.

Apr 19, 2025 / 04:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero: A special screening of actor Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated film, Ground Zero, was held in Srinagar. This marked the first red-carpet movie screening in the city in 38 years. The screening was specifically organized to honour the soldiers and officers of the BSF.

Emraan Hashmi Shares His Joy on Instagram

Emraan Hashmi shared this historic moment on his Instagram post, writing: “Ground Zero touchdown.. Historic day! First red carpet movie screening in Srinagar after 38 years, this is a special screening in honour of the BSF.”

Cinema’s Return to Srinagar

After the screening, Emraan Hashmi spoke to the media. During this time, he said that this is the return of cinema to Srinagar. He said, “I want to tell people that the situation here has improved significantly. I would like more film premieres to be held here and more cinemas to open. I want you to spread this small step of ours to the entire industry so that more red carpet events can be held here.”
The Film’s Story

The story of the film Ground Zero is based on the 13 December 2001 Parliament attack and the subsequent anti-terrorism campaign. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, whose two-year-long investigation uncovers the mastermind behind the attack, Ghazi Baba.

Who was Ghazi Baba?

Ghazi Baba was the top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the head of the Harkat-ul-Ansar terrorist organization. He is considered the mastermind behind the attack on the Indian Parliament. The film shows how the dedication of a BSF officer brought the country’s largest anti-terrorism operation to its conclusion.

Ground Zero Release Date

The film is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film will be released in cinemas on 25 April 2025.

