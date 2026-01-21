21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Rasha Thadani, who gained attention with 'Chaap Tilak', experiments with new song 'Laikey Laika'

Rasha Thadani is set to achieve a new milestone in her singing journey, having showcased her talent by singing the Punjabi song 'Laikey Laika' in her unique style.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

एनर्जी और और आवाज...'Chaap Tilak' से चर्चा में आईं राशा थडानी, 'लाइकी-लाइका' के गाने से किया नया एक्सपेरिमेंट

Rasha Thadani (Image: X@BOWorldwide)

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is once again in the news. After her debut film 'Azaad' flopped at the box office, Rasha had maintained a long silence, but now she is returning to the screen with a big bang. This time, Rasha is ready to captivate fans not only with her acting but also with her melodious voice.

New Experiment with the song 'Laikey Laika'

Rasha Thadani will soon be seen in her second film, 'Laikey Laikaa'. With this film, Rasha has made a new experiment, which is her 'singing debut'. It is noteworthy that on January 20, 2026, Zee Music Company released the song 'Chaap Tilak' from the film, in which Rasha Thadani has lent her voice. In this music video, Rasha is seen singing the song with full dedication inside a recording studio.

Rasha's new look has surprised fans, and her song is receiving a strong response on YouTube. One user wrote, "Rasha's voice is truly magical, she should win the award for best playback singer." Another fan commented humorously, "Someone call the fire brigade because Rasha's energy and voice are setting the internet on fire." Most people are praising Rasha's energy and the freshness of her voice.

Rasha Thadani Gains Attention with 'Chaap Tilak'

It is worth noting that Rasha, who debuted alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman, in 'Azaad', will now be seen in a romantic drama. In the film 'Laikey Laikaa', she will star opposite Abhay Verma, the lead actor of the 2024 hit film 'Munjya'. Fans are excited to see this new pair on the silver screen. The film's first look was recently released and received a very positive response from the audience.

Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is produced by Bhavna Talwar and Raghav Gupta. The story of the film revolves around love and emotions. Rasha Thadani's film is expected to release this summer. Furthermore, leaving behind the failure of her first film, the way Rasha is working hard on both singing and acting fronts, fans are now eagerly awaiting the beginning of her romantic journey.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 02:53 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rasha Thadani, who gained attention with 'Chaap Tilak', experiments with new song 'Laikey Laika'

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Accident: Victim’s Brother Speaks Out, ‘My Brother’s Condition is Critical’

Akshay Kumar security car involved in accident auto driver remains in serious condition
Bollywood

This Film Saved 23 Lives, Find Out How

Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate saved 23 people lives going to commit suicide Director Ankit Sakhiya Reveals
Bollywood

Raj Kundra Faces Fresh Allegations in ₹150 Crore Scam, ED Issues Summons

Raj Kundra scam
Bollywood

Barrage of Bullets… Indiscriminate Firing at Model and Writer-Director’s Home

Bollywood

Sunny’s ‘Border 2’ Creates a Sensation Before Release, Dominates Advance Bookings

Border 2 Advance Booking
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.