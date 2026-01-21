Rasha Thadani, who gained attention with 'Chaap Tilak', experiments with new song 'Laikey Laika'

Rasha Thadani (Image: X@BOWorldwide)
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is once again in the news. After her debut film 'Azaad' flopped at the box office, Rasha had maintained a long silence, but now she is returning to the screen with a big bang. This time, Rasha is ready to captivate fans not only with her acting but also with her melodious voice.
Rasha Thadani will soon be seen in her second film, 'Laikey Laikaa'. With this film, Rasha has made a new experiment, which is her 'singing debut'. It is noteworthy that on January 20, 2026, Zee Music Company released the song 'Chaap Tilak' from the film, in which Rasha Thadani has lent her voice. In this music video, Rasha is seen singing the song with full dedication inside a recording studio.
Rasha's new look has surprised fans, and her song is receiving a strong response on YouTube. One user wrote, "Rasha's voice is truly magical, she should win the award for best playback singer." Another fan commented humorously, "Someone call the fire brigade because Rasha's energy and voice are setting the internet on fire." Most people are praising Rasha's energy and the freshness of her voice.
It is worth noting that Rasha, who debuted alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman, in 'Azaad', will now be seen in a romantic drama. In the film 'Laikey Laikaa', she will star opposite Abhay Verma, the lead actor of the 2024 hit film 'Munjya'. Fans are excited to see this new pair on the silver screen. The film's first look was recently released and received a very positive response from the audience.
Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is produced by Bhavna Talwar and Raghav Gupta. The story of the film revolves around love and emotions. Rasha Thadani's film is expected to release this summer. Furthermore, leaving behind the failure of her first film, the way Rasha is working hard on both singing and acting fronts, fans are now eagerly awaiting the beginning of her romantic journey.
