Rasha Thadani, who gained attention with 'Chaap Tilak', experiments with new song 'Laikey Laika'

It is worth noting that Rasha, who debuted alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman, in 'Azaad', will now be seen in a romantic drama. In the film 'Laikey Laikaa', she will star opposite Abhay Verma, the lead actor of the 2024 hit film 'Munjya'. Fans are excited to see this new pair on the silver screen. The film's first look was recently released and received a very positive response from the audience.