Famous Actor's First Wife Passes Away, Son Devastated and Pens Emotional Note

Mahesh Manjrekar First Wife (Image: Patrika)
Renowned Marathi and Hindi cinema actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has been struck by tragedy with the demise of his first wife, Deepa Mehta. The heartbreaking news was shared by his son, Satya Manjrekar, through an emotional post on social media. Following this sad news, people have been commenting on social media to pay their respects.
Satya Manjrekar posted on his Instagram account, sharing an old photograph of his mother, Deepa Mehta, to announce her passing. In the post, he wrote, "I miss you Mamma." He also shared a broken heart emoji, which clearly conveyed his pain. Everyone was moved to see this post.
Sharing another post, Satya wrote for his mother, "Today, I lost a guiding light. She was more than just a mother. The passion, courage, and strength with which she built her saree business inspired many girls to dream. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she created. Many prayers and strength for you, Satya."
Mahesh Manjrekar first married Deepa Mehta in 1987. The two had known each other since their college days. They had a daughter, Ashwami, and a son, Satya, from this marriage. However, their relationship soured after a few years of marriage, and they divorced in 1995. After separating from Deepa, Mahesh Manjrekar married actress Medha Manjrekar. He has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, from his second wife, who debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film 'Dabangg 3'.
