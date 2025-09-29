Famous Actor's First Wife Passes Away, Son Devastated and Pens Emotional Note

Mahesh Manjrekar first married Deepa Mehta in 1987. The two had known each other since their college days. They had a daughter, Ashwami, and a son, Satya, from this marriage. However, their relationship soured after a few years of marriage, and they divorced in 1995. After separating from Deepa, Mahesh Manjrekar married actress Medha Manjrekar. He has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, from his second wife, who debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film 'Dabangg 3'.