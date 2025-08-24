Fans Worried as Shehnaaz Gill's Viral Video Shows Her Angry

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a black mini dress at an event on Saturday night. As she exited the event, she was surrounded by fans, after which she suddenly became distressed. Shehnaaz was hurriedly looking for her car and asking where it was. Her team was trying to cover her, but Shehnaaz's distress was clearly visible. In a video going viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen angry and red-faced, prompting various comments from viewers.