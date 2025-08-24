Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Fans Worried as Shehnaaz Gill's Viral Video Shows Her Angry

A video of Shehnaaz Gill is rapidly going viral on social media, causing fans to worry about her well-being. In the video, Shehnaaz appears visibly angry…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill की हालत देख फैंस हुए परेशान! गुस्से में दिखीं लाल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
शहनाज गिल( फोटो सोर्स: X)

Shehnaaz Gill: Fans are always eager to catch a glimpse of the famous actress and singer, Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted at an event, where her anxiety was captured on camera.

Viral Video Shows Her Angry and Red-Faced

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a black mini dress at an event on Saturday night. As she exited the event, she was surrounded by fans, after which she suddenly became distressed. Shehnaaz was hurriedly looking for her car and asking where it was. Her team was trying to cover her, but Shehnaaz's distress was clearly visible. In a video going viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen angry and red-faced, prompting various comments from viewers.

Shehnaaz Gill's Post Regarding Bigg Boss

Earlier, on August 17, Shehnaaz Gill made a post about Bigg Boss 19. She mentioned that her brother, Shehbaz, had wanted to be on Bigg Boss for a long time and now has the opportunity. Shehnaaz appealed to her fans to vote for Shehbaz, as two boys have been nominated and their entry into the Bigg Boss house will depend on the votes. It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaz,, gets a chance to enter Bigg Boss 19.

24 Aug 2025 03:47 pm

