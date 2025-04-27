scriptFardeen Khan Celebrates 24-Year of ‘Kambakht Ishq’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Fardeen Khan Celebrates 24-Year of ‘Kambakht Ishq’

Fardeen Khan Post: Fardeen Khan shared a video on Instagram explaining how…it changed his life.

Apr 27, 2025 / 06:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Fardeen Khan: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan shared the video of the iconic song “Kambakht Ishq” from his 2001 romance-thriller film, “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” on social media. On the song’s 24th anniversary, Fardeen reminisced about this special moment and shared how the song changed his life.
‘Kambakht Ishq’ Changed My Life

Sharing the song’s video on Instagram, Fardeen Khan wrote in the caption, “24 years ago, the song ‘Kambakht Ishq’ from ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ changed my life. What a fantastic journey it has been.”
He further added, “I am grateful to everyone who was a part of it, but most of all, I am grateful to all of you who made it a success. Thank you all and sending you my love.”
The song “Kambakht Ishq” features Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar. Fardeen Khan’s post also received special reactions from fans.

One user wrote, “One of my favourite songs, it was truly a masterpiece.”
Another user said, “This was one of my favourite songs during my school days. You achieved the image of a ‘lady killer’ in Bollywood.” A third user said, “You don’t know what this song meant to the children of the 80s.”

‘Kambakht Ishq’ Still Reigns in the Hearts of the Audience

The song ‘Kambakht Ishq’ from ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ is one of the most spectacular and successful tracks in the history of Bollywood music. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle, Sukhwinder Singh, and Sonu Nigam, and with its energetic tune, it still reigns in the hearts of the audience. The song was composed by Sandeep Chowta and the lyrics were written by Nitin Raikwar.
Directed by Rajat Mukherjee, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ is a romantic-thriller film produced by the famous director Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Fardeen Khan alongside Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles.

