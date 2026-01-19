19 January 2026,

Bollywood

Aamir Khan's magic fails against 'Dhurandhar'; 'Happy Patel', 'The Raja Saab' and 'Rahu-Ketu' box office collections revealed

Speaking of new films released at the box office, on one hand, there is the film 'Happy Patel' featuring Aamir Khan's cameo, and on the other hand, Pulkit Samrat's film 'Rahu-Ketu' has also been released. However, compared to Dhurandhar, the collection of all of them appears quite dull.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection (Source: Instagram)

The name that has been making the most headlines at the 2025-26 box office is the Ranveer Singh starrer film 'Dhurandhar'. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been in theatres for over a month and a half, yet its dominance shows no signs of waning. Interestingly, several big and new films released after 'Dhurandhar' are also failing to compete with it. Let's look at the box office report card of all the films with their numbers.

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection

Released in cinemas on December 5, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' created a storm at the box office from day one. The film earned a massive ₹28 crore on its opening day. In the first week, its collection crossed ₹207 crore, while in the second week, the film touched the ₹253 crore mark.

In the third week, 'Dhurandhar's' pace did not slow down, and the film earned ₹172 crore during this period. In the fourth week, ₹106.5 crore was collected, ₹51 crore in the fifth week, and approximately ₹26 crore in the sixth week. On the 45th day, last Sunday, the film also did business of about ₹3.75 crore. In total, 'Dhurandhar' has collected over ₹825 crore so far, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

'The Raja Saab' Box Office Collection

There were high expectations from Prabhas's horror-comedy film 'The Raja Saab'. Released on January 9, 2026, the film had an opening of about ₹9 crore from paid previews itself. In the first week, the film did earn approximately ₹130 crore, but after that, its pace slowed down considerably.

On the eighth day, the film collected around ₹3.5 crore, followed by ₹3 crore on the ninth day, and the figure further dropped to ₹2.5 crore on the tenth day. In 11 days since its release, The Raja Saab has managed to earn only about ₹139 crore so far. Despite having a big star and a massive budget, the film has failed to come anywhere close to Dhurandhar.

Rahu-Ketu Box Office Collection

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s comedy film Rahu-Ketu was released in theatres on January 16. The film collected only ₹1 crore on its opening day. It saw a slight growth on the second day, earning ₹1.6 crore, while on the third day it managed to collect around ₹1.75 crore. In three days, the film’s total collection has reached only about ₹4.4 crore. Despite being a light-hearted comedy, the film is struggling to draw audiences to theatres.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan’s film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was also released on January 16. The film opened with a collection of ₹1.25 crore on its first day. On the second day (Saturday), it earned ₹1.6 crore, while on the third day it collected around ₹1.5 crore. So far, the film’s total box office collection stands at approximately ₹4.35 crore. Despite its content and star power, the film too is proving weak in front of Dhurandhar.

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 11:23 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's magic fails against 'Dhurandhar'; 'Happy Patel', 'The Raja Saab' and 'Rahu-Ketu' box office collections revealed

