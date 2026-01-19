Aamir Khan's magic fails against 'Dhurandhar'; 'Happy Patel', 'The Raja Saab' and 'Rahu-Ketu' box office collections revealed

The name that has been making the most headlines at the 2025-26 box office is the Ranveer Singh starrer film 'Dhurandhar'. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been in theatres for over a month and a half, yet its dominance shows no signs of waning. Interestingly, several big and new films released after 'Dhurandhar' are also failing to compete with it. Let's look at the box office report card of all the films with their numbers.