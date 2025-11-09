Farhan Akhtar Reveals a Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Story from Yash Chopra’s ‘Lamhe’ on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’

Farhan Akhtar (Image: Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar: Renowned Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently appeared on 'Aap Ki Adalat' facing questions from Rajat Sharma. During this, he shared several amusing anecdotes from his life, one of which is a story from the shooting of Yash Chopra's film 'Lamhe'.
Answering Rajat Sharma's questions, Farhan Akhtar said, 'He worked as an assistant cameraman in Yash Chopra's film 'Lamhe'. During the shooting, an incident occurred with Sridevi that sometimes scares me when I remember it, and sometimes it makes me laugh a lot.' He further added, 'Once during the shooting, Sridevi fell on the set of the film 'Lamhe', which made me feel my job was in danger and my breath was caught.'
After this, when Rajat Sharma asked Farhan if he had made Sridevi fall, Farhan replied, 'Who was I to make a big actor like Sridevi fall? I was just an assistant cameraman. Let me tell you, I was the seventh and eighth cameraman. Before me, the cameramen were Manmohan and Manjeet, who were sitting on the crane and observing everything through their viewfinders.'
The scene was that Sridevi receives some bad news and starts dancing in frustration. She had spoken to choreographer Saroj Khan earlier, and the chief cameraman told me that something was shining on the floor, so I went with a bucket of water and a cloth to dry that spot. After this, Sridevi came forward, her foot slipped, and she fell right in front of me.'
Not only this, actor Farhan Akhtar said, 'As soon as Sridevi fell, there was silence all around, and it was pin-drop silence. I thought my career in films was over now.' He also added, 'I am grateful to Sridevi that she suddenly started laughing, and when others saw her laughing, they also started laughing heartily with her. It is only because of her laughter that I am sitting here today.'
