‘Jannat’ Fame Sonal Chauhan Joins ‘Mirzapur’, Writes Heartfelt Note on Social Media

Fans are delighted since the announcement of the film adaptation of the web series 'Mirzapur', which has been a hit on Amazon Prime. This film will present all the favourite characters from the 'Mirzapur' series in a new format, whom the audience has seen up to the third season. Now, instead of a fourth part of the series, a film is directly coming. Emraan Hashmi's actress will be seen in it. She herself has posted and thanked the makers for it.