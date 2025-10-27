Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

‘Jannat’ Fame Sonal Chauhan Joins ‘Mirzapur’, Writes Heartfelt Note on Social Media

Emraan Hashmi Actress Entry In Film Mirzapur: The web series Mirzapur is now set to hit the box office as a film. Emraan Hashmi's actress has made an entry into it. He himself confirmed this through a post.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Emraan Hashmi actress Sonal Chauhan confirm Entry In film Mirzapur

Mirzapur (Image: Patrika)

Fans are delighted since the announcement of the film adaptation of the web series 'Mirzapur', which has been a hit on Amazon Prime. This film will present all the favourite characters from the 'Mirzapur' series in a new format, whom the audience has seen up to the third season. Now, instead of a fourth part of the series, a film is directly coming. Emraan Hashmi's actress will be seen in it. She herself has posted and thanked the makers for it.

Actress Sonal Chauhan Enters 'Mirzapur The: Film'

It was previously revealed that Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar and famous actor Ravi Kishan would be seen in 'Mirzapur The: Film'. Along with this, it is now reported that 'Jannat' fame actress Sonal Chauhan has also made an entry into 'Mirzapur The: Film'. She is making a comeback in the industry after a long time.

Sonal Chauhan to be Seen in Mirzapur Film

Actress Sonal Chauhan has expressed her happiness on social media about being a part of the 'Mirzapur' film. Sharing a special welcome letter and gift from Excel Entertainment, she wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya! I am still trembling with the immense joy of joining the 'Mirzapur' film. This is an experience that is very special. I am very happy and can't wait for the film to release and for you all to see it on screen."

Sonal Chauhan has thanked the film's production team for bringing her into this exciting world of 'Mirzapur'. Excel Entertainment has also warmly welcomed Sonal to the film by posting on social media.

Kaalin Bhaiya and Guddu Will Also Be Part of the Film

'Mirzapur The: Film' will see the main stars of the Mirzapur series returning to their roles. These include Pankaj Tripathi as Kaalin Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan to Play Important Roles in Mirzapur

Jitendra Kumar will also be seen in the film, replacing Vikrant Massey. Additionally, Ravi Kishan and Mohit Malik will also appear in significant roles. With Sonal Chauhan's entry, it is being said that the film could be very exciting and is likely to be liked by the audience.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 04:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Jannat’ Fame Sonal Chauhan Joins ‘Mirzapur’, Writes Heartfelt Note on Social Media

