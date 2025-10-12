Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Steal the Show as Stars Bag Top Honours

Filmfare Awards 2025 (Image: X)
Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism: The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism was celebrated as a grand cultural evening in Ahmedabad. The night was filled with starry glamour and nostalgic performances, honouring outstanding work from both the small and big screens. The Filmfare Awards saw the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Let's find out who won which award, from Best Actor to Best Actress.
The film Laapataa Ladies received the award for Best Film. This film resonated with fans for its simple, heartwarming portrayal of small-town realities. Kiran Rao was awarded Best Director for Laapataa Ladies, with her delicate and nuanced storytelling style being highly praised.
Nitanshi Goyal received the award for Best Debut Female, while Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam won the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. In music, Ram Sampath's hard work paid off as he was awarded Best Music Album. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi won the Best Playback Singer awards. Thus, the Filmfare Awards 2025 saw many wins.
Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan won this award. Abhishek was honored for his emotional performance (I Want To Talk), and Kartik received the award for his inspiring role (Chandu Champion). Both were given equal recognition.
Ram Sampath won the Best Music Award.
The Best Actress award was given to Alia Bhatt for her film Jigra. Her command over acting and emotional range received high praise.
At the Critics' Choice Awards, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor (Critics) for Srikanth, and Pratibha Ranta received the award as the Critics' Choice for Best Actress.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol delivered a memorable performance on their classic hit songs Suraj Hua Maddham and Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, rekindling nostalgic romantic vibes for the fans. The presentation and hosting duties were handled by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, who kept the energy and fun alive throughout the show.
The victories of Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in the Best Supporting Star category highlighted the recognition of diverse aspects of filmmaking. Additionally, technical awards for background score, costume, and editing showcased the intricate craftsmanship involved in film production.
Several legendary figures were honored in the Legendary Cine Icon category, including Zeenat Aman, Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan.
Not just that, the 70th Filmfare Night not only celebrated the achievements of modern cinema but also created an emotional moment by paying tribute to the icons of the golden era. This event once again proved that powerful storytelling, sincere performances, and soulful music leave the deepest impact on the hearts of the audience.
