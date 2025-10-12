Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Steal the Show as Stars Bag Top Honours

Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism: The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism was celebrated as a grand cultural evening in Ahmedabad. The night was filled with starry glamour and nostalgic performances, honouring outstanding work from both the small and big screens. The Filmfare Awards saw the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Let's find out who won which award, from Best Actor to Best Actress.