Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Steal the Show as Stars Bag Top Honours

The 70th Filmfare Awards saw the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Furthermore, Shah Rukh and Kajol's performance set a romantic mood, while the duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar also graced the stage, bringing both excitement and nostalgia to the atmosphere…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Filmfare Awards 2025 जानें किसने कौन-सा अवॉर्ड किया अपने नाम! शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर की जोड़ी ने मचाया धमाल

Filmfare Awards 2025 (Image: X)

Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism: The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism was celebrated as a grand cultural evening in Ahmedabad. The night was filled with starry glamour and nostalgic performances, honouring outstanding work from both the small and big screens. The Filmfare Awards saw the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Let's find out who won which award, from Best Actor to Best Actress.

Best Film at 70th Filmfare Awards 2025

The film Laapataa Ladies received the award for Best Film. This film resonated with fans for its simple, heartwarming portrayal of small-town realities. Kiran Rao was awarded Best Director for Laapataa Ladies, with her delicate and nuanced storytelling style being highly praised.

Nitanshi Goyal received the award for Best Debut Female, while Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam won the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. In music, Ram Sampath's hard work paid off as he was awarded Best Music Album. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi won the Best Playback Singer awards. Thus, the Filmfare Awards 2025 saw many wins.

Best Acting Awards

Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan won this award. Abhishek was honored for his emotional performance (I Want To Talk), and Kartik received the award for his inspiring role (Chandu Champion). Both were given equal recognition.

Best Music Award

Ram Sampath won the Best Music Award.

Best Actress Awards

The Best Actress award was given to Alia Bhatt for her film Jigra. Her command over acting and emotional range received high praise.

Best Actor critics Award

At the Critics' Choice Awards, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor (Critics) for Srikanth, and Pratibha Ranta received the award as the Critics' Choice for Best Actress.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol delivered a memorable performance on their classic hit songs Suraj Hua Maddham and Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, rekindling nostalgic romantic vibes for the fans. The presentation and hosting duties were handled by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, who kept the energy and fun alive throughout the show.

Best Supporting Awards for iconic contributions

The victories of Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in the Best Supporting Star category highlighted the recognition of diverse aspects of filmmaking. Additionally, technical awards for background score, costume, and editing showcased the intricate craftsmanship involved in film production.

Awards for legendary contributions

Several legendary figures were honored in the Legendary Cine Icon category, including Zeenat Aman, Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Not just that, the 70th Filmfare Night not only celebrated the achievements of modern cinema but also created an emotional moment by paying tribute to the icons of the golden era. This event once again proved that powerful storytelling, sincere performances, and soulful music leave the deepest impact on the hearts of the audience.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 11:49 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Steal the Show as Stars Bag Top Honours

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A Look at Big B’s Iconic Roles as a Policeman

Bollywood

Sunita Ahuja Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Govinda Amidst Divorce Rumours

तलाक की खबरों के बाद सुनीता आहूजा ने गोविंदा संग मनाया अपना पहला करवाचौथ, गिफ्ट में मिला नौ लाख हार, वीडियो वायरल
Bollywood

Karwa Chauth 2025: TV and Bollywood Actresses Observe Fast for Husbands' Long Life, Photos Go Viral

Karwa Chauth 2025: टीवी से बॉलीवुड तक इन एक्ट्रेसेस ने अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए रखा व्रत, फोटोज वायरल
Bollywood

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After 11-Day Battle on Ventilator Following Bike Accident

Punjabi-singer Rajvir Jawanda Died
Bollywood

'I Saw Death Up Close…' Everything Was Blurry: 12 Years Later, Raghav Juyal Makes a Terrifying Revelation

'मैनें मौत को करीब से देखा...' सब धुंघला था 12 साल बाद राघव जुयाल ने किया ये खौफनाक खुलासा
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.