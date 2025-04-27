Films That Face Censorship After Protests

scriptFilms That Face Censorship After Protests | Latest News | Patrika News
Several films, including “Phule,” have fallen victim to the censor board’s cuts after facing strong opposition.

Apr 27, 2025 / 04:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Amidst nationwide controversy, the film ‘Phule’, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, has hit theatres. The film has sparked a major controversy after being accused of insulting ‘Brahmins’. However, ‘Phule’ is not alone in the list of films released amidst controversy. This year, several films, from Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’, have been in the headlines.

Brahmin Community Objects to ‘Phule’

Anant Mahadevan’s film ‘Phule’, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was released in cinemas on 25 April. The film has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. Outrage over ‘Phule’ was witnessed across the country.
The film was initially slated for release on 10 April, but its release date was postponed due to the controversy. The Brahmin community objected to the film, accusing it of being insulting, and following protests, the censor board made several cuts to the film. The film eventually made it to the cinemas. Meanwhile, producer-director Anurag Kashyap’s statement on Brahmins also remained controversial.
‘Phule’ is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who fought against caste discrimination and for women’s right to education. Actor Pratik Gandhi plays Mahatma Phule, while Patralekhaa portrays Savitribai Phule.

Lawsuit Filed Against Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s action film ‘Jaat’ also faced controversy. Released on 10 April, the film drew the ire of the Christian community over a particular scene, leading to an FIR against the film’s team. The community alleged that the film insulted their religion and hurt religious sentiments. Seeing the controversy escalate, the makers promptly removed the contentious scene. Despite this, ‘Jaat’ performed exceptionally well, entering the 100 crore club.

‘Chhaava’: Protests over Sambhaji Maharaj’s Dance

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Chhaava’ is also on the list of films released amidst controversy. Based on the life and valour of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, the film became one of the biggest hits of 2025. Controversy, which began with the release of the trailer, continued until the film’s release. Protests arose over a song depicting Sambhaji Maharaj dancing, along with accusations of tampering with historical facts in the film’s narrative.
Several organisations across Maharashtra and the country registered their objections. The censor board made several cuts to the film. ‘Chhaava’ successfully earned over ₹500 crore in India alone.

Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ Also Courted Controversy

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’, released on 17 January this year, also faced controversy. Directed and starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film, based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by the former PM, sparked considerable debate. Those protesting accused the film of tampering with historical facts.
Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film was widely praised. However, the film’s box office collection was not particularly impressive.

