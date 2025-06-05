From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

First Poster and Release Date Announcement Poster of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi (Photo Source: IANS) The powerful poster offers a first glimpse of actor Anant Vijay Joshi in the lead role as Yogi Adityanath. The film will showcase the untold and inspiring aspects of Chief Minister Yogi’s life. The film will be released in cinemas on 1 August 2025. The powerful poster offers a first glimpse of actor Anant Vijay Joshi in the lead role as Yogi Adityanath. The film will showcase the untold and inspiring aspects of Chief Minister Yogi’s life. The film will be released in cinemas on 1 August 2025.

It should be noted that ‘Ajey’ is based on the book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The Definitive Biography of Yogi Adityanath’ by author Shantanu Gupta. From Renunciation to Politics ‘Ajey’ is the story of an inspiring personality who, forsaking worldly attachments, embarked on a path of penance, service, and determination, rising to become one of the most influential political leaders in the country.

Producer Ritu Mengi said, “Announcing the release date on this occasion is an honour to Yogi Ji’s extraordinary life. He is an inspiration to many.” The film stars Anant Vijay Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film is produced by Ritu Mengi, with music by Meet Brothers, and the story written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey. Earlier, on 26 March, the makers released the biopic’s teaser. The shared teaser showcased glimpses of Yogi Adityanath’s life and transformation, highlighting the defining moments that shaped his spiritual and political journey. It depicted his early years, his decision to take sannyas as a Nathpanthi Yogi, and his evolution as a politician.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.