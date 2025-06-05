scriptFrom Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

To mark the birthday of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the poster for the film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ has been released. The makers have also announced the film’s release date.

Jun 05, 2025 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Ajey Movie Release Date: A new poster for the film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was released on his birthday. The production house also officially announced the film’s release date on this occasion. Let’s find out when this film will be released in cinemas nationwide.

First Poster and Release Date Announcement

Ajay: The Untold Story of a Yogi Poster
Poster of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi (Photo Source: IANS)
The powerful poster offers a first glimpse of actor Anant Vijay Joshi in the lead role as Yogi Adityanath. The film will showcase the untold and inspiring aspects of Chief Minister Yogi’s life. The film will be released in cinemas on 1 August 2025.
It should be noted that ‘Ajey’ is based on the book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The Definitive Biography of Yogi Adityanath’ by author Shantanu Gupta.

From Renunciation to Politics

Ajey’ is the story of an inspiring personality who, forsaking worldly attachments, embarked on a path of penance, service, and determination, rising to become one of the most influential political leaders in the country.
Producer Ritu Mengi said, “Announcing the release date on this occasion is an honour to Yogi Ji’s extraordinary life. He is an inspiration to many.”

The film stars Anant Vijay Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.
Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film is produced by Ritu Mengi, with music by Meet Brothers, and the story written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey.

Earlier, on 26 March, the makers released the biopic’s teaser. The shared teaser showcased glimpses of Yogi Adityanath’s life and transformation, highlighting the defining moments that shaped his spiritual and political journey. It depicted his early years, his decision to take sannyas as a Nathpanthi Yogi, and his evolution as a politician.
The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

