From Theatre Foundling to Bollywood Star: Director Prakash Jha’s Adopted Daughter’s Journey

In an interview with Parent Circle, Prakash Jha recounted an incident from 1988, stating, "It was a harrowing incident where newborn babies were abandoned in dustbins or deserted places. This heartbreaking event, when it came before me, changed my entire life. Actually, I was working as a volunteer at an orphanage in Delhi at that time. During this period, a call came from the orphanage that someone had left a 10-day-old baby girl under a theatre seat. When I saw the baby there, my heart was filled with pain. The baby's body had been severely gnawed by rats, and infection had spread throughout her body. Rats and insects had inflicted deep wounds on her body."