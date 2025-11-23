Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

From Theatre Foundling to Bollywood Star: Director Prakash Jha’s Adopted Daughter’s Journey

A turning point came in the life of the famous Bollywood director Prakash Jha when he adopted a 10-day-old newborn girl and changed her destiny. This narrates a story of his courage and selfless love…

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

थिएटर में मिली नवजात बच्ची, इस डायरेक्टर ने ली गोद, आज है वो बॉलीवुड में बड़ा नाम

Prakash Jha (Image: X)

Film Director Prakash Jha: The world of Bollywood is home to many personalities who have changed the lives of orphaned children by adopting them, setting a significant example for society. Notable names on this list include Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, and Mithun Chakraborty. Among these inspiring personalities is filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for major films and series like 'Aashram', 'Raajneeti', and 'Gangaajal'.

Regarding his personal life, his marriage and subsequent divorce from Deepti Naval also garnered considerable attention. However, he has undertaken many exemplary deeds in his life. Renowned film director Prakash Jha decided at the age of 20 that he would adopt a child, a promise he fulfilled, which is nothing short of an inspiration.

It was a harrowing incident

In an interview with Parent Circle, Prakash Jha recounted an incident from 1988, stating, "It was a harrowing incident where newborn babies were abandoned in dustbins or deserted places. This heartbreaking event, when it came before me, changed my entire life. Actually, I was working as a volunteer at an orphanage in Delhi at that time. During this period, a call came from the orphanage that someone had left a 10-day-old baby girl under a theatre seat. When I saw the baby there, my heart was filled with pain. The baby's body had been severely gnawed by rats, and infection had spread throughout her body. Rats and insects had inflicted deep wounds on her body."

This Director Adopted Her, Today She is a Big Name in Bollywood

Following this, Prakash Jha first ensured the baby received medical treatment at the hospital and then, after completing the legal formalities, adopted her. His wife, Deepti Naval, also supported him in this decision. Subsequently, Prakash and Deepti jointly adopted the child and named her Disha Jha.

When Prakash Jha and Deepti Naval adopted Disha, they did not have any biological children. Several years after the adoption, Deepti became pregnant, but she suffered a miscarriage. This incident deeply shocked both of them, after which distance began to grow in their relationship, and within a year, they divorced. After the divorce, Prakash Jha took custody of Disha and began raising her alone.

A Well-Known Name in the Film Industry

Deepti also loves Disha dearly and, even after separating from Prakash Jha, never misses an opportunity to spend time with her. Today, Disha Jha has become a well-known name in the film industry. She runs her own production house named 'Pen Paper Scissors Entertainment'. Additionally, she collaborated with her father, Prakash Jha, to produce the 2019 film 'Fraud Saiyyan'.

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 06:02 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / From Theatre Foundling to Bollywood Star: Director Prakash Jha’s Adopted Daughter’s Journey

