Hardik Pandya’s New Relationship Nine Months After Divorce?

Hardik Moves On From Natasa Hardik Pandya is currently showcasing his skills in the Champion Trophy. During Tuesday’s Australia-India match, Hardik’s impressive sixes thrilled everyone. However, someone else in the stadium was also visibly delighted by his performance: Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. A British singer, Jasmin Bhasin has been frequently seen with Hardik. During the match, when Hardik scored runs, Jasmin was seen cheering enthusiastically. A photo of her taken after the Champion Trophy semi-final match has created a buzz on social media. Fans are loving her cheering for Hardik, with many speculating about a serious relationship and even marriage. However, some believe he looked better with Natasa.

Hardik Pandya hitting a six and the cameraman shows a picture of Jasmin Walia.🤣 pic.twitter.com/WshN2IAW9d — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 4, 2025 Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia’s Photo Goes Viral Fans are reacting differently to the news of Jasmin Bhasin and Hardik Pandya. One user wrote, “Has Jasmin really replaced Natasa in Hardik’s life?” Another wrote, “We just want Hardik to be happy, whoever he’s with.” A different user commented, “This relationship will also end soon.” Fans are reacting differently to the news of Jasmin Bhasin and Hardik Pandya. One user wrote, “Has Jasmin really replaced Natasa in Hardik’s life?” Another wrote, “We just want Hardik to be happy, whoever he’s with.” A different user commented, “This relationship will also end soon.”