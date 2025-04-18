'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection

Sunny Deol’s Film ‘Jaat’ Earns Well on Day 8 (Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8) According to Sacnilk data, the film ‘Jaat’ successfully attracts audiences. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, the film is expected to soon recoup its investment. Many viewers are calling it Sunny Deol’s best film, while others consider his performance weaker compared to ‘Gadar 2’. The eighth-day collection is now available. On its eighth day of release, Thursday, 17 April, ‘Jaat’ collected a remarkable ₹4 crore. The film also earned ₹4 crore on its seventh day. There has been no decline in collections between these two days. The film is steadily moving towards recouping its budget. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹61.50 crore.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹9.5 crore Day 2 ₹7 crore Day 3 ₹9.75 crore Day 4 ₹14 crore Day 5 ₹7.50 crore Day 6 ₹6 crore Day 7 ₹4 crore Day 8 ₹4 crore Total ₹61.50 crore Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' Arrives to Challenge 'Jaat' (Kesari 2 vs Jaat at box office) Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' did not receive a very large opening, earning only ₹9 crore on its first day. However, the film's earnings increased over the weekend, with a strong collection of ₹14 crore on a weekday. Now, to provide stiff competition to 'Jaat' at the box office, Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari Chapter 2' is released on Friday, 18 April. A major clash between the two films in cinemas is expected.