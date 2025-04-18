script'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: The Thursday box office collection for the film “Jaat” is out. The film’s earnings haven’t shown a decline on its eighth day.

MumbaiApr 18, 2025 / 08:34 am

Patrika Desk

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8

‘जाट’ फिल्म ने 8वें दिन किया शानदार कलेक्शन

Jaat BO Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ has been in theatres for over a week. While audiences are enjoying Sunny Deol’s action, Randeep Hooda, the villain, also receives significant appreciation. The film was released on 10 April. ‘Jaat’s’ box office collection has seen fluctuations. The earnings for the eighth day, Thursday, are now available. The film has received mixed reviews from critics. However, Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ has outperformed Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’, which was released on 30 March. Let’s see how ‘Jaat’ performed on its eighth day at the box office…

Sunny Deol’s Film ‘Jaat’ Earns Well on Day 8 (Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8)

According to Sacnilk data, the film ‘Jaat’ successfully attracts audiences. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, the film is expected to soon recoup its investment. Many viewers are calling it Sunny Deol’s best film, while others consider his performance weaker compared to ‘Gadar 2’. The eighth-day collection is now available. On its eighth day of release, Thursday, 17 April, ‘Jaat’ collected a remarkable ₹4 crore. The film also earned ₹4 crore on its seventh day. There has been no decline in collections between these two days. The film is steadily moving towards recouping its budget. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹61.50 crore.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹9.5 crore
Day 2₹7 crore
Day 3₹9.75 crore
Day 4₹14 crore
Day 5₹7.50 crore
Day 6₹6 crore
Day 7₹4 crore
Day 8₹4 crore
Total₹61.50 crore

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Arrives to Challenge ‘Jaat’ (Kesari 2 vs Jaat at box office)

Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ did not receive a very large opening, earning only ₹9 crore on its first day. However, the film’s earnings increased over the weekend, with a strong collection of ₹14 crore on a weekday. Now, to provide stiff competition to ‘Jaat’ at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is released on Friday, 18 April. A major clash between the two films in cinemas is expected.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Special

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

in 5 hours

MP Nursing Scam: 70 Doctors and Nurses Served Notices, Principal Removed

Education News

MP Nursing Scam: 70 Doctors and Nurses Served Notices, Principal Removed

in 5 hours

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

Cricket News

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

in 5 hours

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

World

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

16 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

12 hours ago

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

Entertainment

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

18 hours ago

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

2 days ago

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

Bollywood

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

2 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection

बॉलीवुड

'Jaat' Box Office: Strong Day 8 Collection

in 5 hours

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

मनोरंजन

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

12 hours ago

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

मनोरंजन

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

18 hours ago

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

2 days ago

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

बॉलीवुड

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.