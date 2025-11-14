Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Jaya Prada Gets Emotional Over Dharmendra’s Health, Pens Heartfelt Message

Dharmendra Health Update: Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home, but his condition remains critical. In such a situation, his friends who have worked with the actor are praying for him. Now Jaya Prada has shared an emotional message.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Dharmendra Health friend and actress Jaya Prada

Dharmendra with Jaya Prada (Image: Patrika)

Jaya Prada's Post on Dharmendra's Health: Ever since the health of Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra deteriorated, not only his family but also his friends and fans worldwide have been praying for his speedy recovery. Yesterday, November 13, a video of Dharmendra from his ICU bed went viral, clearly showing his serious and critical condition, which further worried his well-wishers. Now, Dharmendra's old friend and renowned actress Jaya Prada has also shared an emotional post on social media, wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Jaya Prada Worried About Dharmendra

Jaya Prada shared a picture of Dharmendra on her official social media account and wrote an emotional post. She said, "Respected Dharam Ji, I am very worried about your health. You have been a source of inspiration, strength, and grace for all of us in the film industry. Your charm and enthusiasm will continue to touch millions of hearts."

Praying for a Speedy Recovery

Jaya further wrote, "May you recover soon and your health be good. May you return to your vibrant self soon and continue to give love and positivity as always."

Cameramen Outside Dharmendra's House Removed by Police

Fans are also reacting strongly to Jaya Prada's post, with everyone praying for Dharmendra's speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "I pray to Baba Kedar for Dharmendra Sir's speedy recovery." Many users have prayed to God for his long life. Meanwhile, many cameramen had gathered outside Dharmendra's house, which led to Sunny Deol getting angry and asking them to leave, after which the police removed all the paparazzi. It is noteworthy that Dharmendra has returned home after being discharged and will now be treated at home.

