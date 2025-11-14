Jaya Prada Gets Emotional Over Dharmendra’s Health, Pens Heartfelt Message

Fans are also reacting strongly to Jaya Prada's post, with everyone praying for Dharmendra's speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "I pray to Baba Kedar for Dharmendra Sir's speedy recovery." Many users have prayed to God for his long life. Meanwhile, many cameramen had gathered outside Dharmendra's house, which led to Sunny Deol getting angry and asking them to leave, after which the police removed all the paparazzi. It is noteworthy that Dharmendra has returned home after being discharged and will now be treated at home.