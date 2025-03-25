scriptKangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Kangana Ranaut, while targeting Kunal Kamra, recalled the demolition of her Mumbai office. Ranaut stated that Kamra had justified the action against her office at the time.

MumbaiMar 25, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Kunal Kamra Comedy Video: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself embroiled in controversy after making a remark about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, sparking a heated debate. The incident has drawn reactions from politicians and Bollywood personalities alike, notably Kangana Ranaut, who has broken her silence on the matter.

Kamra’s Satire Ignites Tensions

While some appreciated Kunal Kamra’s comments, they angered Shiv Sena workers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena activists vandalised Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra performed. The controversy has since escalated on social media.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls the ‘Bulldozer Incident’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has openly addressed the issue. Taking aim at Kunal Kamra, she recalled the demolition of her Mumbai office. Ranaut stated that Kamra had approved of the action against her office.
kangana house demolished

Kangana Targets Kunal Kamra

Kangana stated, “While I won’t connect this incident to the demolition of my office, as that action was illegal, the way he mocks me is unacceptable. Who are these people making fun of others in the name of comedy? Where is our society heading with this kind of vulgarity?” She further asserted that the Shinde government’s action was legally sound.

Kamra Previously Supported Action Against Kangana

A previous video from Kamra’s show, ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’, is currently viral. The video shows him conversing with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai bungalow. In the video, Kamra supported the action and even posed for a picture with Raut holding a toy bulldozer.
kunal kamra image

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Education News

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

in 4 hours

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

National News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

2 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

in 5 hours

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

National News

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

in 4 hours

Latest Bollywood

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

Bollywood

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

1 day ago

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

Bollywood

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

4 days ago

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

Bollywood

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

5 days ago

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

Bollywood

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

1 week ago

Trending Entertainment News

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

बॉलीवुड

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

in 5 hours

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

बॉलीवुड

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

1 day ago

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

बॉलीवुड

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

4 days ago

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

बॉलीवुड

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

5 days ago

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.