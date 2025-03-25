Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Kamra’s Satire Ignites Tensions While some appreciated Kunal Kamra’s comments, they angered Shiv Sena workers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena activists vandalised Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra performed. The controversy has since escalated on social media.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls the ‘Bulldozer Incident’ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has openly addressed the issue. Taking aim at Kunal Kamra, she recalled the demolition of her Mumbai office. Ranaut stated that Kamra had approved of the action against her office.

Kangana Targets Kunal Kamra Kangana stated, “While I won’t connect this incident to the demolition of my office, as that action was illegal, the way he mocks me is unacceptable. Who are these people making fun of others in the name of comedy? Where is our society heading with this kind of vulgarity?” She further asserted that the Shinde government’s action was legally sound. Kangana stated, “While I won’t connect this incident to the demolition of my office, as that action was illegal, the way he mocks me is unacceptable. Who are these people making fun of others in the name of comedy? Where is our society heading with this kind of vulgarity?” She further asserted that the Shinde government’s action was legally sound.