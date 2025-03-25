Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Kunal Kamra Comedy Video: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself embroiled in controversy after making a remark about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, sparking a heated debate. The incident has drawn reactions from politicians and Bollywood personalities alike, notably Kangana Ranaut, who has broken her silence on the matter.
Kamra’s Satire Ignites Tensions
While some appreciated Kunal Kamra’s comments, they angered Shiv Sena workers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena activists vandalised Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra performed. The controversy has since escalated on social media.
Kangana Ranaut Recalls the ‘Bulldozer Incident’
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has openly addressed the issue. Taking aim at Kunal Kamra, she recalled the demolition of her Mumbai office. Ranaut stated that Kamra had approved of the action against her office.
Kangana Targets Kunal Kamra
Kangana stated, “While I won’t connect this incident to the demolition of my office, as that action was illegal, the way he mocks me is unacceptable. Who are these people making fun of others in the name of comedy? Where is our society heading with this kind of vulgarity?” She further asserted that the Shinde government’s action was legally sound.
Kamra Previously Supported Action Against Kangana
A previous video from Kamra’s show, ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’, is currently viral. The video shows him conversing with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai bungalow. In the video, Kamra supported the action and even posed for a picture with Raut holding a toy bulldozer.