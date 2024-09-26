Kangana Ranaut targets Jaya Bachchan, says ‘Women are going in the wrong direction in the name of feminism’

Jaya Bachchan’s statement sparks Kangana’s sharp response Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an old statement made by Bollywood’s veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. A video of Jaya Bachchan had gone viral in which she expressed her displeasure over being referred to as “Amitabh Bachchan’s wife”. Jaya had said that don’t women have their own identities.

Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at Jaya Bachchan, saying, “It’s a matter of shame. Nature has created men and women differently. There is a difference between them, but nowadays, some women are going in the wrong direction in the name of feminism.”

Kangana’s perspective on feminism Kangana Ranaut has shared her views on feminism, saying that society is going in a different direction. She said, “People feel that their identity is lost somewhere, and they are having a panic attack due to this thought. This thinking is completely wrong, and society needs to understand it.”

Kangana attacks Bollywood stars This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has targeted a big Bollywood star or filmmaker. Earlier, she had openly expressed her opinions about Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and other Bollywood personalities.