Kangana Ranaut targets Jaya Bachchan, says ‘Women are going in the wrong direction in the name of feminism’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s old statement. She has attacked Jaya Bachchan.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:19 am

Patrika Desk

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, but it has been delayed. Kangana is currently busy with the promotion of her much-awaited film. Despite the change in the release date, Kangana remains in the limelight due to her controversial statements.

Jaya Bachchan’s statement sparks Kangana’s sharp response

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an old statement made by Bollywood’s veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. A video of Jaya Bachchan had gone viral in which she expressed her displeasure over being referred to as “Amitabh Bachchan’s wife”. Jaya had said that don’t women have their own identities.
Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at Jaya Bachchan, saying, “It’s a matter of shame. Nature has created men and women differently. There is a difference between them, but nowadays, some women are going in the wrong direction in the name of feminism.”

Kangana’s perspective on feminism

Kangana Ranaut has shared her views on feminism, saying that society is going in a different direction. She said, “People feel that their identity is lost somewhere, and they are having a panic attack due to this thought. This thinking is completely wrong, and society needs to understand it.”

Kangana attacks Bollywood stars

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has targeted a big Bollywood star or filmmaker. Earlier, she had openly expressed her opinions about Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and other Bollywood personalities.

Kangana’s upcoming films

Apart from ‘Emergency’, Kangana Ranaut has several other films in the pipeline. In ‘Emergency’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from this film, Kangana is working on other projects that will be presented to the audience soon.

