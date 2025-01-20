Kannappa Akshay Kumar First Look: What Character Will Akshay Kumar Play in the Film?

Akshay Kumar’s Role in Kannappa (Kannappa Akshay Kumar First Look) Akshay Kumar is set to make his South cinema debut with Kannappa. A few days ago, the first look of Kajal Aggarwal as Mother Parvati was released. Now it’s clear that Akshay Kumar will once again be seen as Lord Shiva. His first look in this role has been released. The poster shows Akshay Kumar with matted hair, wearing white clothes and a tiger skin, holding a trident. Fans are excited by this poster. The film will be released on 25 April 2025. Vishnu Manchu is playing the role of Lord Kannappa.

Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa🏹. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!#LordShivaॐ #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/OclB6u18TH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2025 With Akshay Kumar as Shiva and Vishnu Manchu as Lord Kannappa, fans are now eagerly awaiting to know Prabhas’s role. This will be the first time Prabhas and Akshay Kumar will be working together. 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for Akshay Kumar. His film Jolly LLB 3 may also be released this year. With Akshay Kumar as Shiva and Vishnu Manchu as Lord Kannappa, fans are now eagerly awaiting to know Prabhas’s role. This will be the first time Prabhas and Akshay Kumar will be working together. 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for Akshay Kumar. His film Jolly LLB 3 may also be released this year.