Kesari 2 Storms Box Office, Jaat’s Run Ends; know about Ground Zero

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17 Sunny Deol’s film Jaat has completed 17 days in theatres. While the film had been performing exceptionally well for the past two weeks, its earnings have now begun to decline steadily. Previously, Jaat had outperformed major films like Salman Khan’s Sikander and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, but the tide seems to have turned. Jaat has succumbed to the box office success of Kesari 2. Saturday’s collection is now available. Jaat collected a mere ₹1.25 crore on its 17th day, April 26th. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs82.85 crore. The makers may be disappointed that the film has not met expectations this time.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Collects This Much on its Ninth Day Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, produced under Dharma Productions, has finally proven its mettle after a considerable time. The film saw a significant increase in earnings after a week. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has calmed the storm created by Sunny Deol’s Jaat. On Saturday, Kesari 2 created a whirlwind at the box office, collecting a phenomenal Rs7 crore. This can be termed as a highly impressive performance. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs57.15 crore.

Ground Zero Runs Out of Steam on its Second Day Imran Hashmi’s film Ground Zero has fizzled out on its second day, Saturday. The film failed to make a mark even on the weekend. Released after the Pulwama terror attack, this patriotic film was expected to perform well, but that didn’t happen. The film’s entire weekend collection has been underwhelming. Ground Zero collected a mere Rs1.90 crore on Saturday, April 26th, its second day of release. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs3.05 crore.