Kesari 2 Storms Box Office, Jaat’s Run Ends; know about Ground Zero

Kesari 2 vs Jaat Box Office Collection: ‘Kesari 2’ has achieved a spectacular collection on its ninth day, while ‘Jaat’ has faced a setback on its 17th day. Meanwhile, the earnings of ‘Ground Zero’ have also declined.

Apr 27, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari Chapter 2 showcased its dominance on its ninth day of release. Kesari 2 overpowered Jaat on Saturday and established itself as the box office king. Kesari 2 also significantly impacted Imran Hashmi’s film Ground Zero, which appears to be heading towards the flop category after just two days. Meanwhile, audiences who initially watched Jaat have now shifted their attention to Kesari 2. While Saturday’s performance is indicative, Sunday’s figures may show further changes. However, before we look at that, let’s examine Saturday’s collections for all three films…

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17

Sunny Deol’s film Jaat has completed 17 days in theatres. While the film had been performing exceptionally well for the past two weeks, its earnings have now begun to decline steadily. Previously, Jaat had outperformed major films like Salman Khan’s Sikander and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, but the tide seems to have turned. Jaat has succumbed to the box office success of Kesari 2. Saturday’s collection is now available. Jaat collected a mere ₹1.25 crore on its 17th day, April 26th. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs82.85 crore. The makers may be disappointed that the film has not met expectations this time.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Collects This Much on its Ninth Day

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, produced under Dharma Productions, has finally proven its mettle after a considerable time. The film saw a significant increase in earnings after a week. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has calmed the storm created by Sunny Deol’s Jaat. On Saturday, Kesari 2 created a whirlwind at the box office, collecting a phenomenal Rs7 crore. This can be termed as a highly impressive performance. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs57.15 crore.

Ground Zero Runs Out of Steam on its Second Day

Imran Hashmi’s film Ground Zero has fizzled out on its second day, Saturday. The film failed to make a mark even on the weekend. Released after the Pulwama terror attack, this patriotic film was expected to perform well, but that didn’t happen. The film’s entire weekend collection has been underwhelming. Ground Zero collected a mere Rs1.90 crore on Saturday, April 26th, its second day of release. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs3.05 crore.

Who Became Saturday’s King?

While Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Imran Hashmi’s Ground Zero underperformed, Kesari 2 emerged as the box office king on Saturday. The film’s Saturday collection was exceptional. Kesari 2 finally calmed the storm created by Jaat on Saturday, standing tall as a formidable force amongst all other films.

