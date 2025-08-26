Krrish Mask: 182 Days in the Making; Reason Why It Was So Special

Hrithik Roshan Krrish Mask: The Bollywood blockbuster film, Krrish, was immensely popular. The film has had three installments, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the fourth part. Pre-production is progressing well, and shooting is expected to begin next year. Meanwhile, the film's director, Rakesh Roshan, has revealed some interesting secrets about Krrish. Let's explore them in five points…
Bollywood's famous choreographer, Farah Khan, visited Rakesh Roshan's Khandala home for her vlog. During her visit, Farah asked Rakesh Roshan how long it took to design Krrish's iconic mask. Responding to this question, Rakesh Roshan said, "It took us about six months, or 182 days, to create the mask." Let's learn about five more interesting facts about Krrish's mask. Why was it so special…
1. Six Months to Create the Mask and Costume
Rakesh Roshan explained that when it came to creating Krrish's mask, the team worked on various designs for several months to create the perfect mask for Hrithik's face. Not just the mask, but the entire costume for the film also took six months to create.
2. The Mask Was Made of Wax
Hrithik Roshan's first Krrish mask in the film was made of wax. This made it quite light and flexible, but it also created a significant problem.
3. The Mask Melted in the Heat
During the shooting of Krrish, when Hrithik wore the mask for 3-4 hours, the body heat and set lights caused the wax to melt. This necessitated frequent mask changes, causing considerable difficulties during shooting.
4. Special AC Bus
To prevent the mask from melting, Rakesh Roshan devised a special solution. He arranged for a special AC bus with the AC running 24/7. Hrithik would go into this cool bus before wearing the mask, and the mask was also kept there to prevent it from melting.
5. VFX Showdown
Krrish 4 is planned to be on par with Hollywood superhero films. Rakesh Roshan stated that the film will have a large budget due to the inclusion of spectacular VFX scenes. Significant effort is being made to elevate the film's storyline to Hollywood standards.
It's worth noting that Krrish 4 is slated to begin shooting next year, and this time Hrithik Roshan will be directing, marking his directorial debut. His fans are extremely excited about this news and eagerly await the film's release.