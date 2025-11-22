Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Box Office Day 1: Know Who Came Out on Top

Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur (Source: X @_PVRCinemas)
Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Box Office Day 1: Two highly anticipated films were released at the box office yesterday, including Farhan Akhtar-starrer '120 Bahadur' and the adult-comedy 'Mastiii 4' featuring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani. Fans had been eagerly awaiting both these films. While '120 Bahadur' is based on the Indo-China War and presents an emotional story, 'Mastiii 4' claims to tickle the audience's funny bone in its usual style. So, let's find out who won the race on the first day of box office collections and who outshone whom.
According to Sacnilk reports, Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' had a slow start at the box office, collecting ₹2.35 crore on its opening day. Its overall Hindi occupancy was 8.58%. The film is receiving positive reviews on social media, and its collection is expected to increase in the coming days.
On the other hand, 'Mastiii 4', starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, managed to earn more than '120 Bahadur' on its opening day. The adult-comedy 'Mastiii 4' collected ₹2.50 crore on its opening day, with a Hindi occupancy of 9.98%. It is expected that the earnings of 'Mastiii 4' might see a slight jump in the coming days, especially on the weekend, as people are increasingly preferring to watch adult-comedy films amidst work pressure.
In addition to Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, and Ajinkya Deo play important roles in the film '120 Bahadur'. Meanwhile, the cast of 'Mastiii 4' includes Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, along with many big names like Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Nataliya Janoszek, Sharad Kelkar, Tushar Kapoor, and Genelia D'Souza.
In fact, according to the first-day figures, 'Mastiii 4' has gained a slight lead over '120 Bahadur'. It will be interesting to see how both films perform at the box office over the weekend and who manages to win the hearts of the fans.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending