Param Sundari X: Hit or Flop? Audience Reactions Pour In

Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic film 'Param Sundari' was released in cinemas today. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this film is a blend of comedy, drama, and a North-South love story. The film offers a fresh, endearing, and modern yet heartfelt definition of romance. In today's world, where love is often reduced to left and right swipes, 'Param Sundari' offers a charming reminder of simpler times. The trailer and songs had already generated considerable excitement among viewers, and now, post-release reviews are starting to emerge.