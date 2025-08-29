Param Sundari X: Hit or Flop? Audience Reactions Pour In

Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic film 'Param Sundari' was released in cinemas today. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this film is a blend of comedy, drama, and a North-South love story. The film offers a fresh, endearing, and modern yet heartfelt definition of romance. In today's world, where love is often reduced to left and right swipes, 'Param Sundari' offers a charming reminder of simpler times. The trailer and songs had already generated considerable excitement among viewers, and now, post-release reviews are starting to emerge.
The story of 'Param Sundari' revolves around Param (Sidharth), who travels to Kerala with a friend and ends up staying at Sundari's (Janhvi) home. Their story begins with an encounter that blossoms into a love story, filled with various challenges. Let's see what people are saying after watching the film...
Following the film's release, most viewers are calling it highly entertaining. One user wrote on social media, "Chemistry 15/10! And I must say, @janhvikapoor has never looked better." They also praised director Tushar Jalota, stating that he has created a magical, fun, and beautiful on-screen pair with Sidharth and Janhvi.
Another user wrote that the film is not a copy of 'Chennai Express', but rather a film with a completely different story. A third user commented on the excellent on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Sidharth. Yet another user described it as a very entertaining movie.
Furthermore, many fans on X described #ParamSundariReview #ParamSundari as a fully entertaining, fun blend of comedy and romance that keeps you hooked. #JanhviKapoor shines in what is arguably her best role yet, while #SidharthMalhotra is as impressive as ever.
Overall, based on initial reviews, it seems 'Param Sundari' has succeeded in entertaining audiences.