Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son turns 1 month old, couple reveals first glimpse and name

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha (Image: Patrika)
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Son Name Revealed: There is an atmosphere of joy in the house of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. After marriage, the couple recently welcomed their first child, information of which they shared with their fans. Now they have also revealed their son's name and told people the meaning of his name.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's little son has turned one month old. The couple shared on Instagram what they have named him and also gave the first glimpse of their little prince's tiny feet. The couple has given their son a very special and meaningful name.
The couple wrote: "The form of water, the essence of love – Neer. Our hearts found peace in an infinite drop of life. We have named him '𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿' – pure, divine, boundless." It is worth noting that this name is connected to Indian culture and nature.
Following this adorable announcement from Parineeti and Raghav, film personalities and friends have begun sending them congratulations. Varun Dhawan expressed his love by posting heart emojis, while comedian Bharti Singh also extended her best wishes.
