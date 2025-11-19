Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son turns 1 month old, couple reveals first glimpse and name

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son was born on October 19, a day before Diwali. Now they have revealed to fans what they have named their little darling.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha (Image: Patrika)

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Son Name Revealed: There is an atmosphere of joy in the house of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. After marriage, the couple recently welcomed their first child, information of which they shared with their fans. Now they have also revealed their son's name and told people the meaning of his name.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Reveal Son's Name

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's little son has turned one month old. The couple shared on Instagram what they have named him and also gave the first glimpse of their little prince's tiny feet. The couple has given their son a very special and meaningful name.

The couple wrote: "The form of water, the essence of love – Neer. Our hearts found peace in an infinite drop of life. We have named him '𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿' – pure, divine, boundless." It is worth noting that this name is connected to Indian culture and nature.

Stars Extend Wishes

Following this adorable announcement from Parineeti and Raghav, film personalities and friends have begun sending them congratulations. Varun Dhawan expressed his love by posting heart emojis, while comedian Bharti Singh also extended her best wishes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 01:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son turns 1 month old, couple reveals first glimpse and name

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

Actress Aditi Mukherjee death in road accident
Entertainment

Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

Fact Check: विक्की कौशल-कैटरीना का पहला बेबी-बॉय फोटो वायरल, क्या ये है AI फोटोज
Bollywood

Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

4,000 करोड़ के 55 मंजिला कमर्शियल टावर का नाम होगा Shahrukhz,अब एक्टर होंगे दुनिया के चुनिंदा स्टार्स में शामिल
Bollywood

‘I Asked Two Questions, He Replied in Two Words’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Candid Memory of Dharmendra Trends Online

Shatrughan Sinha was afraid of dharmedra
Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Absent from ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch, Reason Revealed

Dhurandhar Trailer Out
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.