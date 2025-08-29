Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’: On-Set Altercation in Prayagraj Causes Stir

A dispute erupted on the set of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2', in Prayagraj. A video of this incident is going viral on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' के सेट पर हुआ विवाद, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान ( फोटो सोर्स : X)

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, filming their upcoming movie, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’. However, a recent incident on set caused quite a commotion.

Viral Photo Sparks Concern

A photo circulating on social media shows an altercation between the film's crew and some locals. A video on Reddit shows individuals appearing to assault members of the film crew, prompting police intervention. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the cast and crew. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Another viral video shows what appears to be a heated discussion between Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The video shows them in a car, with Ayushmann using hand gestures to emphasize his point. It is likely a scene from the film, and not a genuine argument between the actors.

User Reactions

Following these incidents, reactions have begun to surface on Reddit. One user commented, “This is why Bollywood doesn't shoot on real locations.” Another questioned, “How were they shooting without security?” A further comment read, “Youth bringing glory to Prayagraj.” Numerous similar comments have been posted on the viral video. No official statement regarding the incident has yet been released by the producers or cast of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’.

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 02:28 pm

