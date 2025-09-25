Priyadarshan says ‘Hera Pheri’ was a frame-to-frame copy of a 36-year-old Malayalam film

Hera Pheri: Bollywood's famous comedy film 'Hera Pheri' is considered a classic, and its fans eagerly await the third installment. Priyadarshan, the director of the series, recently made a significant revelation about 'Hera Pheri', leaving fans astonished. He stated that 'Hera Pheri' was a frame-to-frame copy of the 1989 Malayalam film 'Ramji Rao Speaking'. He explicitly mentioned that no new dialogues were written for the film; all dialogues were directly translated verbatim.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan also revealed that he has remade several South Indian films into Hindi and other languages, but he doesn't usually copy his films exactly. 'Hera Pheri' is his only film that was a complete replica of the original. He further added that he never shows his actors the original films because every actor has a unique body language, and imitation can negatively impact genuine acting.
He also made several revelations about Hindi remakes of South Indian films, stating that most remakes are unsuccessful. Priyadarshan believes that he always alters the storyline and avoids direct comparisons between two actors, making the films more impactful. He also shared his views on sequels, stating that he doesn't prefer them because once a film becomes a hit, audience expectations rise significantly, which can be challenging to meet.
Regarding the budget of 'Hera Pheri', the film was made for approximately ₹7.5 crore and earned ₹21.42 crore worldwide, three times its budget. Following its success, Priyadarshan is now working on 'Hera Pheri 3', which will once again feature Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.
Priyadarshan's revelation not only unveils the story behind 'Hera Pheri' but also illustrates how significant success can be achieved by presenting an old film in a new style. Fans now eagerly await the release of 'Hera Pheri 3', which is expected to win over the audience's hearts, just like its predecessors.