Bollywood

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After 11-Day Battle on Ventilator Following Bike Accident

Famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was on a ventilator in the hospital after a bike accident, has now died after approximately 11 days.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Punjabi-singer Rajvir Jawanda Died

Rajvir Jawanda (Image: Patrika)

Rajvir Jawanda Passed Away: Tragic news has emerged from the Punjabi music industry. Famous singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away. Rajvir, 35, bid farewell to the world after a severe accident. He had been on a ventilator in the hospital for the past 11 days, fighting a battle between life and death, with doctors constantly monitoring him. Now, he has succumbed to his injuries. The news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone remembering their favourite singer and expressing their grief.

Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away

Rajvir Jawanda was very fond of travelling and riding bikes. This passion turned into a terrible accident for him on September 27. He sustained severe injuries to his head and spine in the accident. The singer's condition remained critical after the tragic accident in the mountains. He was continuously on a ventilator. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved and lost his life.

CM Bhagwant Mann Also Visited the Hospital

The seriousness of Rajvir Jawanda's condition can be gauged by the fact that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited him in the hospital. CM Mann had wished for his speedy recovery and assured the family of all possible help.

Made a Big Name at a Young Age

Rajvir Jawanda had made a significant name for himself in the Punjabi music industry at a very young age. He was born in Ludhiana, Punjab. Many of his songs were hits on the Punjabi charts. While not much information is publicly available about his personal life, it is reported that he was married.

Stars Prayed for Speedy Recovery

When Rajvir Jawanda was admitted to the hospital, the entire Punjabi music industry stood by him. Many stars, including singers Mankirt Aulakh, Jass Bajwa, Kanwar Grewal, and Gippy, visited him in the hospital. Superstar Diljit Dosanjh also wished for Rajvir's speedy recovery through social media. The passing of Rajvir Jawanda at such a young age is a great loss to Punjabi music. His fans and the industry will always remember him as a talented artist.

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 12:58 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After 11-Day Battle on Ventilator Following Bike Accident

