Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After 11-Day Battle on Ventilator Following Bike Accident

Rajvir Jawanda Passed Away: Tragic news has emerged from the Punjabi music industry. Famous singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away. Rajvir, 35, bid farewell to the world after a severe accident. He had been on a ventilator in the hospital for the past 11 days, fighting a battle between life and death, with doctors constantly monitoring him. Now, he has succumbed to his injuries. The news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone remembering their favourite singer and expressing their grief.