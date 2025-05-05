scriptRaid 2 Box Office: Sunday Surge Propels Fourth-Day Collections | Latest News | Patrika News
Raid 2 Box Office: Sunday Surge Propels Fourth-Day Collections

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The film *Raid 2* created history on Sunday. The makers will once again be delighted with the film’s earnings.

MumbaiMay 05, 2025 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

अजय देवगन की रेड ने रविवार को किया शानदार कलेक्शन

Raid 2 Day 4: Four days have passed since Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 was released in theatres. While the film’s earnings had begun to decline after its opening, it made a significant leap on Sunday, surpassing films like ‘The Bhootni’ and ‘Kesari 2’. Raid 2 raked in a substantial amount on its first Sunday. The film is living up to the expectations of the audience and Ajay Devgn. In fact, after Ajay’s recent film ‘Azaad’ proved to be a box office flop, ‘Raid 2’ has more than compensated for it. Let’s find out how many crores Raid 2 collected on its fourth day, Sunday, after outperforming other major films.

Raid 2‘s Sunday Collection

According to reports, Raid 2, made on a budget of ₹48 crore, has earned ₹101 crore worldwide. It is expected to soon enter the ₹100 crore club at the domestic box office as well. While Raid 2 collected ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, it earned ₹12 crore on the second day and ₹18 crore on Saturday (the third day). On Sunday, the fourth day of its release (May 4th), the film collected a phenomenal ₹21.50 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹70.75 crore.

Raid 2 Weekend Collection

Since its release, ‘Raid 2‘ has been setting new records. Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which also starred Ajay Devgn and was a blockbuster success. This second part is also proving to be a superhit. The film has now become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025 during its opening weekend. According to Koi Moi’s report, these are the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 based on their opening weekend collections:
Chhawa: ₹121.43 crore

Sikandar: ₹86.4 crore

Sky Force: ₹73.20 crore

Raid 2: ₹70.50 crore

Jaat: ₹40.62 crore

